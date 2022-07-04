English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

    Deploy modified long call butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

    Considering upside momentum, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

    Shubham Agarwal
    July 04, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

    Shubham Agarwal

    Nifty consolidation continues as it shuts shop with marginal gain of 0.27% around 15,754. The Nifty future during last week ranged from 15,950 to 15,500. On the OI (open interest) front, short covering was witnessed in Nifty over the week gone by as there is marginal drop in OI.

    Following Nifty, Bank Nifty also closed with a marginal loss of 0.05% at around 33600. Bank Nifty future gyrated between 34200 and 33100 and ended the week with a loss of around 15 points. It also witnessed long unwinding on OI front.

    Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, PE option writers showing aggression. Nifty immediate resistance stands at 15800 and vital resistance stands at 16500 levels where nearly 40L and 46L shares have been added respectively. On the lower side, immediate and vital support level is at 15500 where nearly 41L shares have been added.

    Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming weekly expiry data: On the upside, Bank Nifty immediate and vital resistance at 34000 where nearly 15L shares have been added whereas; on the lower side, immediate and vital support stand at 33000 where nearly 20L shares have been added.

    Close

    Related stories

    India VIX trading around 21.25. It has increased marginally by 3% from 20.55 to 21.25 over the week. Further, any upside in India VIX can push downward momentum in Nifty.

    Looking at the sentimental indicator, Nifty OI PCR for the week has increased to 1.143 from 1.04. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week increased from 1.032 to 1.055 compared to last Friday. Overall data indicates PE writers are more aggressive than CE writers in Nifty.

    Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to Nifty, most sectors have marginally contributed positively. IT, FMCG and PSUB have contributed the most on the positive side in the Nifty by 38.51, 32.39 and 13.26 points respectively, while only OIL contributed negatively to Nifty by 93.67 points.

    Looking towards the top gainer & loser stocks of the week in the F&O segment: Granules topped by gaining over 8.5%, followed by Bosch 8.5%, ITC 7.1%. IEX lost over 8.2%, Indiamart Intermesh 7.7%, and Bandhan Bank 7.3% over the week.

    Nifty rollover stands at 72% versus 77% (June expiry day) and Bank Nifty rollover stands at 86% versus 85% (June expiry day).

    Considering the upside momentum, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

    sa

    sa1

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Shubham Agarwal is a CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Pvt. Ltd. He has been into many major kinds of market research and has been a programmer himself in Tens of programming languages. Earlier to the current position, Shubham has served for Motilal Oswal as Head of Quantitative, Technical & Derivatives Research and as a Technical Analyst at JM Financial.
    Tags: #Expert Columns #Technicals
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 08:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.