Deploy modified iron butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Jan 02, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Nifty monthly rollover stands at 72.5 percent in December to January series expiry while Bank Nifty rollover stands at 84.63 percent.

In the upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 18200 levels where nearly 82.65 lakh shares is the OI (open interest) followed by vital resistance at 18300 levels where OI is about 69.40 lakh shares.

Nifty closed the last week with a gain of around 1.37 percent, gyrating between 18374 and 17941. On the OI (Open Interest) front, long build-up was witnessed in Nifty January Futures over the week gone by.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty January Futures gained about 3.05 percent, swinging between 41869 and 43606. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with gains of about 1,279 points.

Weekly expiry

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming weekly expiry data, on the lower side, the immediate support level is at 18000 where nearly 46.36 lakh shares is the PE (Put European) options OI followed by 17800 where nearly 43.20 lakh shares is the PE options OI.

On the upside, Bank Nifty immediate and vital resistance is at 43500, where nearly 29.10 lakh shares is the CE (Call European) open interest whereas, on the lower side, the immediate and vital support is at 43000, with about 27.72 lakh shares being the PE OI.

