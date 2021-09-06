Deploy Modified call butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Nifty continued its uptrend and saw strong upside last week, touching another all-time high i.e. 17,342.40. It closed the week around 17,332.

The Nifty futures during the past week ranged from 17,342 to 16,745, ending the week by gaining around 4%. Nifty witnessed long build-up on OI (open interest) front in the week gone by.

The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, also gained momentum and finally sustained above 36,500. Bank Nifty traded in the broader range of 37,250-35,820. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with gains of more than 3.33% with a rise of approximately 1,200+ points last week. Bank Nifty also witnessed long build-up on OI front in the week gone by.

Further diving into the Nifty's upcoming weekly expiry, Call writers are showing aggression by building more position compared to put writers. Nifty's vital resistance stands at the 18,000-levels with nearly 52 lakh - highest among all - followed by 17,500 - with 28 lakh shares. On the lower side, immediate and vital support level are 17,200 - with nearly 31 lakh shares - and 17,000 with addition of 30 lakh shares, respectively.

Looking at the Bank Nifty's upcoming weekly expiry data. On the higher side, immediate resistance stands at 37,000 (19 lakh share) followed by 38,000 (12 lakh shares). Whereas, on the downside, 36,000 (12 lakh shares) stands as the immediate support level, followed by 36,500 (12 lakh shares) as the vital support level.

India VIX, fear gauge, increased around 9.25% from 13.40 to 14.64 over the week. India VIX is trading near the lowest level of pre-Covid crash. Cool-off in the IV has given relaxation to the market. Further, any downtick in India VIX can push the upward momentum in Nifty.

Looking at the sentimental indicator, Nifty OI PCR (open interest put-call ratio) for the week has decreased from 1.395 to 1.349. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week decreased from 0.998 to 0.805 compared to last Friday. Overall, data indicates more of put writers over call writers in Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to Nifty. All the sectors contributed positively. Oil, private banks, FMCG and NBFC contributed nearly around 300 points in Nifty out of approximately 700 points gain. Fertilizers and infra were the lowest contributors.

Looking towards the top gainer & loser stocks of the week in the F&O segment. IEX topped by gaining over 24.50%, followed by Exide Industries 19.40%, Vodafone Idea 18 %. Whereas, Au Small Finance Bank has lost over -8.10%, M&M -3.00 %, Escorts -2.20% over the week.

Considering the bullish momentum, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.