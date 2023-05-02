 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deploy modified call butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
May 02, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

Nifty monthly rollover stands 57.39% in April to May series expiry while Bank Nifty rollover stands at 79.03% in April to May series expiry.

Nifty future closed the week, around 18,112, gaining about 2.58 percent. During the week, Nifty gyrated between 18,128 - 17,633. On the OI (open interest) front, short covering built-up was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was a decrease in OI, with gains witnessed in Nifty weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty May Futures gained about 2.27 percent as it closed the week around 43,230. Its future gyrated between 43,273 to 42,369 and ended the week with good gains.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 18,200 levels where nearly 61.98 lakh shares is the open interest of CE options followed by vital resistance at 18,300 levels where about 61.20 lakh shares of CE options is the open interest. On the lower side, immediate support level is at 18,000 where nearly 93.60 lakh shares is the PE options open interest followed by 17,800 where nearly 80.59 lakh shares is the PE options open interest.

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming weekly expiry data, on the upside, Bank Nifty immediate and vital resistance is at 43,500 where nearly 18.86 lakh shares is the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 43,000, about 42.86 lakh shares, which is the PE open interest.