Deploy modified call butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

During last week, Nifty Future gyrated between 17854 - 17583

Nifty Future closes the week, around 17,651, losing about -1.28 percent and during the week, it gyrated between 17854 - 17583. On the OI (open interest) front, short built-up was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was an increase in OI, with losses witnessed on the Nifty weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty Futures dropped about -0.15 percent as it closed the week around 42,128. Bank Nifty's future gyrated between 42,639 to 41,858, the last week. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with a minor loss.

Further diving into the Nifty's upcoming expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 17,700 levels where nearly 162.72 lakh shares is the open interest of CE options followed by vital resistance at 18,000 levels where about 79.39 lakh shares of CE options is the open interest. On the lower side, the immediate support level is at 17,600 where nearly 80.37 lakh shares is the PE options open interest followed by 17,000 where nearly 97.07 lakh shares is the PE options open interest.