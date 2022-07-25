Deploy Modified Call Butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

The Nifty surpassed the psychological levels with momentum and closed the week on a positive note around 16,722 with a gain of around 4.07 percent.

During the week Nifty gyrated between 16170-16170. On the Open Interest (OI) front, short covering was witnessed in Nifty over the week gone as there was a decrease in OI.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty gained about 5.57 percent and closed the week around 36720. Bank Nifty future gyrated between 36828 to 34888, the last week. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with gain of about 1938 points and witnessed long built up on OI front in the week gone by.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming Weekly expiry, PE option writers showing aggression. Nifty immediate resistance stands at 16800 levels where nearly 45L shares is the open interest followed by vital resistance at 17000 levels where 60L shares is the open interest. On the lower side immediate support level is at 16500 where nearly 73L shares is the PE options open interest followed by 16000 where nearly 57L share is the PE options open interest.

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming Weekly expiry data, the immediate and vital resistance is at 37,000 where nearly 19L shares is the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 36,500 where 18L shares is the PE open interest.

India VIX, fear gauge, decreased by 5 percent to 16.66 from 17.6 over the week. It is trading below 20. Decrease in the IV has allayed fear in market. Further, any downtick in India VIX can push the upward move in Nifty further.

Looking at the sentimental indicator, Nifty OI PCR for the week has increased to 1.418 from 1.206. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week increased to 1.19 from 0.864 compared to last Friday. Overall data indicates PE writers are more aggressive than CE writers in the Nifty.

Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to Nifty. IT, PVTB, NBFC, Telecom, PSUB and Auto have contributed on the positive side in the Nifty by 128.21, 185.82, 94.63, 21.83, 29.18 and 44.13 points respectively. Also, Power and Pharma contributed 0.19 and 2.65 points respectively on negative end. FMCG contributed about 85.78 points on the positive end.

Looking towards the top gainer & loser stocks of the week in the F&O segment. Persistent topped by gaining over 15.4 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank 15.3 percent, Shriram Transport Finance 13.9 percent, Whereas Syngene has lost over -6.9 percent, MGL -6 percent, Zydus Life -5.9 percent over the week.

Considering the bullish mood, upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.