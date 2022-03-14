Deploy modified call butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal

Nifty showed a V shape recovery last week after falling more than six percent for two weeks consecutively. Nifty ended the week with a gain of 2.45 percent around 16,654. The Nifty future during this week ranged from 15,676 to 16,753. On the Open Interest (OI) front, long-buildup witnessed in Nifty over the week gone as there is almost seven percent jump in OI.

With huge volatility last week, Bank Nifty also closed with marginal gain of 0.43 percent. It closed around 34600. Bank Nifty future gyrated between 35,424 and 32,251 last week.

Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with a gain of around 150 points last week. It also witnessed long buildup on OI front in the week gone by.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry PE option writers showing aggression: Nifty immediate resistance stands at 17,000 and vital resistance stands at the 17,500 levels where nearly 39L and 43L shares have been added respectively.

On the lower side immediate and vital support level is at 16500 followed by 16000 where nearly 21L and 35L shares have been added respectively.

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming weekly expiry data: On the upper side, Bank Nifty immediate resistance at 37,000 where nearly 10L shares have been added followed by vital resistance at 38,000 where nearly 13L shares have been added, whereas on the downside immediate and vital support level stands at 36,000 where nearly 10L shares have been added.

India VIX still trading in the upper regime: India VIX cooled off by 10% from 27.96 to 25.27 over the week. Cool-off in the VIX has given relaxation to market. Further, any downticks in India VIX can push the upwards momentum in Nifty.

Looking at the sentimental indicator, Nifty OI PCR for the week has increased significantly from 0.849 to 1.03. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week increased from 0.608 to 0.673 compared to last Friday. Overall data indicates PE writers are more aggressive than CE writers in Nifty.

Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to Nifty: Most sectoral indices showed positive contribution. IT, oil and FMCG have contributed the most on the positive side in the Nifty gain of 388 points last week, while only power contributed marginally negative to Nifty.

Looking towards the top gainer and loser stocks of the week in the F&O segment: GNFC topped by gaining over 18.1 percent, followed by Balrampur Chini 16.2 percent and IGL 14.2 percent. JK Cement lost over 12.00 percent, Coforge 6.7 percent, and RAIN 4.7 percent over the week.

Considering the bullish momentum, the upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Modified Call Butterfly in Nifty.

