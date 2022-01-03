Deploy modified call butterfly strategy for Nifty, suggests Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal

The Nifty showed another strong upside rally last week. After regaining the 17,000 levels, it continued the uptrend and touched a high of 17,448 and close around 17,420.

The Nifty futures during the week ranged from 17,448 to 16,842., ending the week with around 2.5 percent gain. PVTB sector contributed the most to this rally and the Nifty witnessed Short Covering on the OI (open interest) front.

The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, also gained momentum and finally sustained above 35,550. It traded in the broader range of 35,750-34,264.

Overall, the Bank Nifty ended the week with a gain of more than 3.30 percent with a rise of approximately 800+ points. It also witnessed short covering OI front during the week.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming Weekly expiry PE writers showing aggressions by building more position compared to CE writers. The Nifty immediate resistance stands at the 17,500 levels where nearly 26 lakh shares has been added, followed by 18,000 levels with 40 lakh shares.

On the lower side immediate and vital support level is at 17,200 where nearly 38 lakh shares were added followed by 17,000 with the addition of 34 lakh shares.

Looking at the Bank Nifty, on the upper side, immediate and vital resistance stands at 36,000 (13 lakh share). Whereas, on the downside, 35,500 (10 lakh shares) stand at the immediate support level and followed by 35,000 (13 lakh shares) as the vital support level.

India VIX, fear gauge, decreased marginally by 0.06 percent from 16.15 to 16.14 over the week. India VIX is trading near the lowest level of pre-COVID crash. Cool off in the IV has given relaxation to market. Further, any downticks in India VIX can push the upwards momentum in the Nifty.

Looking at the sentimental indicator, the Nifty OI PCR for the week has increased from 1.006 to 1.418. Bank Nifty OIPCR over the week decreased from 0.812 to 0.975 compared to last Friday. Overall data indicates more of PE writers over CE writers in the Nifty.

Moving further to the weekly contribution of sectors to the Nifty. Most of the sectoral indices have positively contributed such as PVTB, NBFC, FMCG and IT has collectively contributed nearly 250 in the Nifty 416 points gain. Whereas Power alone contributed on the negative side.

Looking towards the top gainer and loser stocks of the month in the F&O segment, Idea topped by gaining over 12.70 percent, followed by Dr Lal PathLabs 9.3 percent and Titan 9.1 percent. Whereas, RBL Bank lost over 26.10 percent, IGL 4.5 percent, ZEEL 3.1 percent over the week.

Considering the bullish momentum along, upcoming week can be approach with a low-risk strategy like Modified call butterfly for the Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.