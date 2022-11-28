 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Deploy iron condor strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like Iron Condor in Nifty.

The Nifty closed last week at 18649, with a gain of around 1.60 percent. It gyrated between 18,668 and 18,155 during the week. On the OI (Open Interest) front, short covering built-up was seen in the Nifty as there was a decrease in OI.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty gained about 1.8 percent as it closed the week around 43,272. Its future gyrated between 43,566 to 42,255 and ended the week with gain of about 766 points.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, the index immediate resistance stands at 18,600 levels where nearly 48.26 lakh shares is the open interest followed by vital resistance at 19,000 levels where about 78.04 lakh shares is the open interest.

On the lower side immediate support level is at 18,500 where nearly 62 lakh shares is the PE options open interest followed by 18,300 where nearly 72.09 Lakh shares is the PE options open interest.

Looking at the Bank Nifty upcoming Weekly expiry data, on the upside, immediate and vital resistance is at 43,200 where nearly 21.61 lakh shares is the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 43,000 where 30.78 lakh shares is the PE open interest. The Maximum OI built-up in case of CE is at 43,000, about 45.63 lakh shares.

India VIX, fear gauge, decreased to 13.33 from 14.39 over the week. Decrease in India VIX has allayed the fear in the market. Further, any uptick in India VIX could start the downward move in Nifty and vice versa.

Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited