English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

    Collar is a perfect option trading strategy for turbulent times: Shubham Agarwal

    Collar is one of the most conservative strategies. It is best suited for bargain hunting in market conditions that are changing everyday based on some developments that are uncertain.

    Shubham Agarwal
    March 19, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

    Shubham Agarwal

    We are all aware of the shocks that certain global events can bring into our markets. Such are the times when traders get choosy out of caution. There are always many attractive bargain hunting opportunities. However, while being cautious, we might just miss out on a winning trade by just skipping it.

    Well, there is a strategy involving Futures and Options that can help us contain the risk and take care of the caution. This can basically mean we can trade any opportunity regardless of how risky the market conditions are. The strategy I am referring to is Collar.

    Collar is one of the most conservative strategies. It is best suited for bargain hunting in market conditions that are changing every day based on some developments that are uncertain.

    Let us see how to create a Collar strategy along with its benefits.

    Close

    Related stories

    Construction of a Collar:

    Buy a Future

    Buy a Put Option (Strike can be just below the current market price)

    Sell a Call Option (Strike can be close to short-term upside target)

    Logic behind this trade is making a Protective + Cost-Effective trading strategy.

    Protection: By buying a Put option along with Future will make sure that we do not have to be worried about having that big gap down.

    Even if we are not able to catch the fall, we can be assured of the fact that losses on Future will be compensated by profits on Put.

    Cost-Effective: Since buying Put option will require us to pay premium, with Collar we have a way to fund this payment. At all times we work with an upside target where we are okay booking profit. So, instead of keeping that level in mind, let us just Sell a Call option of that strike.

    Buy Future + Selling Call = We are ready to forget any profits above that Strike price.

    Selling Call means receiving premium. This action will help us reduce our cost of acquiring Put option. This makes it cost-effective.

    There are a few characteristics of Collar that one must know about.

    Since this strategy has maximum risk that is limited and known, the margin requirement will definitely be much lower than Buying a Future.

    At the same time the only limitation is that with a lower amount of risk we get a lower amount of profit potential. So, if we have a runaway rally, our profits will be limited to the Call strike we sold.

    Also, this strategy is typically aimed at taking trade that will run through the remainder of the expiry. There is a possibility that the move up to our Sold strike (Upside Target) comes along in just two to three sessions.

    In such a case there will be trading profits, but it may be less than 50% of that of profits if we had only bought Future. However, the way I see it is even the margin requirement is lower in Collar, so to a certain extent it evens things out.

    Finally, if we are afraid and do not trade, there is opportunity lost. On the other hand, if we do trade without realising the danger there is a risk of a big loss. So, that is why perfect strategy for turbulent times is Collar.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Shubham Agarwal is a CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Pvt. Ltd. He has been into many major kinds of market research and has been a programmer himself in Tens of programming languages. Earlier to the current position, Shubham has served for Motilal Oswal as Head of Quantitative, Technical & Derivatives Research and as a Technical Analyst at JM Financial.
    Tags: #Expert Columns #Technicals
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 09:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.