Bull Call Spread, efficient Options strategy for short term bullish view

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Options buying as we all know is a convenient way to trade bullish or bearish view. When the view is bullish, we can simply buy a Call Option. However, many of us have faced difficulty with buying options when we are trading with a 3-5 sessions (Short Term) view. The reason behind this is that Options have a crucial element of Time Value Impact.

What is Time Value Impact?

Time value impact is the fact that Option premium reduces in value as the time passes by. This means that if there is no movement in stock/index, even then there will be a reduction in value of the option premium. This element of reduction is called Time Value Impact. This is very hurtful if we are option buyers.

Especially when we buy Call Option with a view to hold it for 3-5 trading sessions (short term). A lot of positive impact of our winning trade gets taken away due to negative Time Value Impact. This negative impact reduces efficiency of short term options trading by simply buying option.