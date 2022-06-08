A globalised inflation may call for more than a calibrated response from RBI

Dhananjay Sinha, Managing Director & Head –Strategist & Economist at JM Financial Institutional Securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has continued with its monetary policy normalisation with another 50 bps hike in the repo rate to 4.90 percent with concerns about inflation rising further. The projected retail inflation has been scaled up by 100 bps to an average of 6.7 percent for FY23. The larger-than-expected spike in inflation in recent months has largely been attributed to “globalisation of inflation” arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, which has caused a broad-based rise in global commodity prices. Thus, the key concern for the RBI is geopolitical shock translating into unhinged inflation expectation and its second-order impact.

The monetary policy conduct is clearer now on the removal of monetary accommodation with the intent to move towards a normalised policy, which should help mitigate the adverse geopolitical fallout on the Indian economy. The RBI describes this normalisation to be a calibrated process, which includes a decrease in surplus liquidity over a multi-year framework with the hope that its anti-inflation measures will not harm growth.

On growth, the RBI appears to be sanguine, as it suggests that it is strong enough to withstand policy normalisation. Hence, real GDP projections for FY23E are kept unchanged, averaging 7.2 percent. Based on the improvement in capacity utilisation to 74.5 percent in 4QFY22, pick-up in credit demand, and imports of capital goods, it is hoped that private investments will eventually pick up.

The spillover of the globalisation of inflation on quicker tightening in monetary policies of advanced economies, particularly the US, is seen tightening financial conditions for emerging economies. However, the RBI believes that external balances will still be manageable with some widening in the current account deficit and normal flows of FDI, ECBs, etc.

In our view, while the RBI is more decisive in moving towards lesser accommodation, its calibrated strategy is still dovish as it aims at normalisation rather than tightening despite the 100 bps hike in projected inflation for FY23E at 6.7 percent.

Secondly, while sounding sanguine on growth recovery, the average of 7.2 percent for FY23 contains a modest 2H growth of around 4 percent. The RBI has not delved into the sensitivity of global stagflation-led recession or hard landing on India. In particular, how would the motivation for fixed investments of the private sector get influenced under such conditions?

Thirdly, the impact of global monetary tightening in the context of the pervasive rise in inflation can also have a greater influence on Indian currency and rates markets due to the quick emergence of current account deficit even at structurally lower growth; India’s real GDP has been on a slower trajectory of three-year CAGR of 3.1 percent.

Thus, it may be an insular approach to adopt a calibrated or gradual normalisation when major central banks are expected to adopt speedy rate normalisation and quantitative tightening, most of which are still to roll out. Hence, it is quite possible that the RBI may also have to eventually adopt a quicker-than-calibrated normalisation.

Surplus liquidity reflected in RBI’s LAF balance has declined sharply to 1.9 percent of bank deposits by end-May 2022 from 5.4 percent in October 2021. It is highly probable that it will converge to the normal level of 0.5 percent of bank deposits by the end of FY23. This should exert a bear flattening of the Gsec curve, going forward.

Separately, the real repo rate is deeply negative at -2.9 percent (4.9 percent-headline CPI at 7.8 percent) and -2.1 percent, given core inflation of 7 percent. Thus, to arrive at a neutral real rate of 1 percent, the RBI will have to substantially increase the repo rate and tighten liquidity. However, if the normalisation comes more by way of liquidity moderation, over the next 12 months, the RBI can be expected to hike policy rates by another 100-150 bps to 6-6.5 percent.

Domestic liquidity has a positive correlation with relative valuation of mid- and small-cap indices due to its impact on retail flows. Thus, its moderation has resulted in a decline relative price/book of BSE Small cap vs Nifty 50 to 69 percent from the 2021 peak of 83 percent, and mid cap has declined to 62 percent from 80 percent. Hence, as the surplus LAF balance/deposits declines further to 0.5 percent by year-end FY23, the risk for illiquid stocks, especially those that have high retail participation, can rise substantially.

