Moneycontrol
3 top options trading strategies for pullback/reversal move

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Shubham Agarwal suggests three options trading strategies to deal with a pullback or a respite move during volatile times like the ones we are seeing these days

FandO

Traders and trends go hand in hand. All of us meticulously identify the direction before taking trades, however, this exercise doesn’t always give a straight up or down answer. On many occasions, our analyses present us with a counter-trend move called a pullback or a respite.

Take the recent bounce back from 17,000 and thereabout in the Nifty. The move down from the highs of around 18,000 did see a slow and steady decline to 16,800. But, in the final week of the monthly expiry, there was a bounce, which could, as of now, be termed a respite as it may or may not sustain.

Many of us could have figured out the possibility of this bounce and even reduced the sell positions but unless the recovery turns into a reversal, we won’t like to commit.

Rightly so, since the recovery may end up being just a small bounce before a steeper fall. A pullback down move after a rise can pose similar challenges.