Will the ongoing rate hike cycle be a shallow one?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this time came against the backdrop of significant uncertainties in external imbalances and internal imbalances.

The external ones were the persistently higher oil prices and weakening current account deficit, while the internal imbalances were through higher core inflation trajectory and the narrowing of the negative output gap.

The two together did pose risks to our macro and financial stability and the Governor has, on past occasions, highlighted the vulnerability of emerging market (EM) economies to the same.

Consequently, the MPC chose to adopt prudence versus a more gradualist approach and raised the policy rate on Wednesday.

We think this decision will score well with domestic investors as well as reemphasise the inflation fighting credentials of the central bank in the eyes of the international community.

The biggest anxiety in everyone’s mind today is whether the ongoing rate hike cycle is likely to be a shallow one?

The answer was probably found in the central bank’s estimate of inflation for next year.

While they raised the H2 FY2019 inflation forecast by a mere 10 bps to 4.80 percent and alluded to an equal balance of risks, more significantly they now see Q1 FY2020 Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 5 percent.

We believe that the March 2019 print will be a tad higher than the RBI’s own estimate of 4.8 percent even as we continue to remain concerned about possible upside risks from Minimum Support Prices (MSP) implementation, state House Rent Allowances (HRA) hikes, possible fiscal slippages and elevated core inflation, especially for services.

Moreover, given the Governor’s strong reiteration of the 4 percent inflation target (in the post policy conference) for the medium term, we do believe that more hikes are forthcoming and the cycle might not be as shallow as previously supposed.

Having said that, it is quite possible that the RBI might not act in the immediate aftermath (read next policy) considering the downside risks for global growth and global trade from protectionism related uncertainty.

Liquidity stance

One of the other key imponderables from the policy was also what the MPC chooses to do with its liquidity stance. Keeping in mind effective transmission of monetary policy, RBI had shifted to a liquidity neutral stance from a deficit stance when accommodation was withdrawn. The question was, do they shift to a liquidity deficit stance during periods of withdrawal of accommodation?

Though the applicability of this never arose as the stance itself continues as neutral, the Deputy Governor also confirmed in his post policy conference that liquidity stance continues to be neutral.

As far as system liquidity is concerned, although the headline number has oscillated around the neutral level for most of the last two months, our projections indicate that liquidity will deteriorate significantly over the course of this fiscal year. The two biggest drivers of this are leakage in currency and forex outflows, both of which are exogenous to the system.

Even though the pace of currency leakage has slightly moderated recently, the growth rate remains unusually high and we expect cumulative leakage of ~$3 trillion. Our projections also incorporate a balance of payment deficit of ~$15 billion which will also manifest as an outflow from the system of at least ~$1 trillion.

Even though the RBI does not explicitly give any forward guidance on liquidity, they maintain the broad neutral stance on headline liquidity. We believe at least another Rs 1.2 trillion of Open Market Operations (OMOs) would be required to bring down core liquidity deficit to ~ Rs 1 trillion by March 2019.

This is with the implicit assumption that the RBI will be comfortable with some amount of deficit in the system even though their stance is one of neutrality.

Market reaction to the policy was fairly positive. We feel that given the next policy hike is some way off and oil prices have cooled significantly and may stabilize at current levels, the benchmark bond yield may see a period of some relief and may even test 7.65 percent levels in the near term.

However, we must remain cognizant of risks to this outlook and any spikes in oil due to supply uncertainties or adverse developments in domestic CPI trajectory or fiscal situation could worsen prospects. It might be better to also remember that a lot of risks like a heavy borrowing programme, MSP risk flowing in to the actual headline number, state government borrowings, and fiscal slippage are all likely risk factors in the second half.

As far as the Rupee is concerned, we have seen new life lows for the currency against the Dollar in the last one month.

While our view of a steady depreciation of the Rupee still holds true, there could be some respite if Dollar internationally stays ranged.

The reiteration of the MPC’s inflation targeting credentials will help to instill confidence in domestic assets and the significant outflows that we have seen over the last quarter may take a breather.

However, global markets are not out of the woods yet and we will continue to remain a prisoner to factors like escalation on the trade war front, fluctuations in oil prices, trajectory of the Yuan, impending currency war and other geopolitical developments.

(Author is Group Executive and Head- Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank. Views are personal)