App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why women need independent insurance

According to industry reports, women constitute only 20-30 percent of insurers' portfolio

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lisa Jeffery

With changing times, gender roles have changed with most women in leading roles traditionally relegated to men. While women today are sharing the same responsibilities as a man, they shy away from taking independent financial decisions despite sharing the same fiscal obligations and risk.

Women today are leading their male counterparts in all walks of life, yet the mind-set towards insurance has not changed. According to industry reports, women constitute only 20-30 percent of insurers' portfolio.

It is important for female members of the family to understand and evaluate the risk before selecting an insurance policy. This is irrespective of whether they are home makers or working women.

related news

Dependency on family/ spouse/ parents

For a vast majority of women, personal finance is not a topic of family discussion; even financially independent women prefer their assets being handled by their fathers or spouse. However, the financial needs along with insurance might defer for the fairer sex compared to their counterparts.

Medical insurance

The average life span for women in India is 69 years which means they do need adequate savings to fund their medical expenses at the later stages of their lives. Hence, it is important for them to be adequately covered by an apt health insurance policy early in their lives.

This could be a basic indemnity policy that covers hospitalisation, medication and doctor’s fees. The other feature to look for in health insurance is maternity benefit which usually has a lock-in period of 48 months. The maternity benefit takes care of the expenses related to child birth like hospitalization expenses, both pre and post-natal. Many policies also cover the new-born baby. Certain products may cover breast cancer, which may be more useful to women than a one-size-fits-all policy or a family cover.

Critical insurance policy

Women are prone to certain kind of critical illnesses like ovarian cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, etc. A standalone critical illness policy specifically covering such illness should be considered by women.

Motor insurance 

While there are today large numbers of women drivers, they are not aware of the specifics of an auto insurance policy or its benefits. Various add-on covers in the policy offer free towing of the vehicle in emergency situations, roadside assistance etc, which is important for a lady driver.  Hence it is important to look for additional riders in a motor insurance policy that would assist a women driver in need.

Dependency on group health insurance by the employer

The group cover provided by employers is often thought to be enough, without employees realizing that there can be need for a higher sum assured, or that there won’t be any insurance protection on quitting the job. Many times, the insurance is an indemnity policy and may not cover critical diseases or day procedures. Thus, it is always advisable to have an independent plan which will suffice the treatment of a chronic ailment or a critical disease.

Home and travel insurance

Single women staying alone in urban cities for work or higher education is on the rise, consequently traveling alone on vacation has also seen a definite uptick. Thus, it is imperative for them to consider home & travel insurance to protect themselves against theft, burglaries and natural disasters both at home and while traveling during the holidays.

Loathing the premiums

Irrespective of being a homemaker or a working individual, an insurance safeguards against any unforeseen tragedy. Products like Motor insurance, home insurance, travel and health insurance covers against a large bracket of hazards and protects the policy holder for future financial risks.

The writer is deputy CEO, SBI General Insurance
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Business #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.