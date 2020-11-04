Why Indian software product startups must watch out for Low Code platforms

Note to readers: Hello world is a program developers run to check if a newly installed programming language is working alright. Startups and tech companies are continuously launching new software to run the real world. This column will attempt to be the "Hello World" for the real world.

A bright spot in India’s growing startup ecosystem is how Made in India software product products are growing globally. In July, an industry report said that total revenue from SaaS (software as a service) companies grew to $3.5 billion in the year ended March 2020. Three-quarters of this came from global sales.

The report titled “Riding the Storm: Towards the Giant India SaaS Opportunity,” by Nasscom and SaaSBOOMi, said Indian SaaS companies are growing 1.5 times faster than global SaaS companies. The total market value of SaaS is $100 billion and is expected to grow to $400 billion by 2025 and Indian SaaS is expected to have about $13- $15 billion out of this.

A similar report in 2016 by Nasscom, said that the worldwide SaaS market is expected to grow to $ 72 billion by 2020 and that Indian SaaS is expected to contribute to about $1.2 billion to that number. Clearly, Indian software product companies have beaten these projections by a fair bit.

In this column earlier, I argued how Indian enterprises can not only provide software and back-office services but also build software products and sell them around the world. And I laid out the reasons for this growth: Software is now built and deployed on the cloud, it is discovered and sold online and India has a great talent pool, experienced product builders who are now entrepreneurs, and enough venture capital to fund them.

The biggest edge is that the cost of making, selling, and supporting software products out of India is lower than doing this in say Silicon Valley or destinations that are costly. This is widely understood and is now seen as a playbook for new-fangled Indian SaaS companies. A danger of blindly following this playbook now is that it has been around for several years now and the new trend of Low Code/ No Code threatens to upend this game.

Indian product companies have been primarily selling to small and medium enterprises and mid-market customers that are looking to streamline, automate, and deliver better business processes and ultimately better business outcomes with packaged software that works out of the box. With Low Code / No Code platforms coming into the picture, process owners or smaller teams and even independent shops can look to build enterprise-grade tools. Low code/ No Code empowers IT departments within enterprises to come up with tailored solutions. A Gartner survey of 200 reference customers in March 2019, found that “the skills required and application delivery times for LCAPs are low, compared with historical norms for application development.” This democratises enterprise application development and takes away the cost advantage.

Take for instance the promise of New York-based Unqork. It offers a “completely visual, no-code application platform that helps large enterprises build complex custom software faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than traditional approaches. All without a single line of code.” The company already counts enterprise customers such as Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual Insurance as their customers. At the risk of being accused of falling for Unqork’s marketing spiel, I’d like to point out a particularly telling customer testimonial on their website. The testimonial by James McGlennon, the CIO at Liberty Mutual Insurance says: “...a minimum of three times faster and three times less expensive [than traditional methods].”

This trend may not hurt scaled Indian software product companies that have built strong moats around their product by baking in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, and a unified experience across the enterprise. They also offer better security features, white-glove onboarding, and certifications that enterprises need to be able to do business with them. But for new enterprise software companies from India, this is a trend to watch out for. As they say, it is not about skating to where the puck is. But where the puck is going to be.