Things you can buy this Dhanteras for financial prosperity: Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain

Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious day for making new purchases, is mostly marked by buying gold and silver in some form or other. Having said that, only a handful utilise the occasion to indulge in investing in financial assets that actually add to their real wealth. Afterall, Dhanteras is the time where the key goal is to attain and ensure financial prosperity.

So, let’s dig deep and understand about various assets you can invest in this Dhanteras to enhance your riches and address crucial life goals. Let’s begin.

Mutual Funds

Increasing financial literacy and innovative campaigns over the years have bolstered the popularity of mutual funds, and they have evolved as one of the most sought-after asset classes.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) reveals a four-fold increase in the assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry in a span of 10 years and the total number of folios as of 30 September 2020 stood at a whopping 9.33 crores.

Mutual funds are a cost-effective way to diversify your investments and gain from the capital markets. Professionally managed, you can start your mutual fund investment from as little as Rs 500 per month. Through a systematic investment plan (SIP), you can invest a fixed amount every month in the scheme of your choice.

SIP not only brings discipline in your investment but also ensure you remain invested across market cycles. A monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 per month for a period of 15 years in a fund offering annualised returns of 10% can help you amass a corpus of above Rs 20 lakhs. You can zero-in on various types of funds such as equity, debt and hybrid as per your goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.

Stocks

Investment in fundamentally-sound stocks can do wonders to your wealth in the long run. While 2020 has been a volatile year where the markets have taken a significant beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian stock markets are resilient enough to weather such downturns. Markets have recovered astonishingly well, with several lucrative stocks available at attractive valuations.

If you are a stock market pro and can track market movements, you can take your own calls. If not, it’s advisable to bank on the services of an experienced and established broker who can help you understand the nuances of stock market investments.

Do remember that stock markets more often than not reward those who adopt a long-term approach. Avoid knee-jerk reactions and don’t allow emotions to cloud your judgement. Embracing stock market volatility and navigating it with prudence can help you stay invested and bolster your wealth in the long run.

National Pension System (NPS)

True financial prosperity warrants a broader outlook and must take into account the future. NPS is a prudent tool that helps you secure the golden years of your life and remain financially independent. A Government of India scheme, NPS allows you to invest in funds of your choice and decide your own asset allocation.

Upon turning 60, you can withdraw 60% of the accumulated corpus as a lump sum while 40% is used to buy annuity for pension. Wafer-thin charges of the NPS ensure that most of the accumulated gains remain intact.

You can open an NPS account online or offline and also avail tax benefits on your investments under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Final Word

As evident, investing in financial assets this Dhanteras can not only hold you in good stead in the current times but also secure your future. It’s also a good time to review your portfolio, identify the gaps and plug them to reap success in the long run.

Disclaimer - The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Author is EVP at Edelweiss Wealth Management.