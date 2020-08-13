Coronavirus impact: The thin line of realism in pandemic times

It’s been four and a half months into the pandemic house arrest, and I have just about had it!

I can’t take it anymore and had to speak this out!

No, I am not referring to the fact that I am stuck at home and that the virus is not going away anytime soon.

What I can’t take anymore are the extreme opinions around the pandemic that keep flowing in all of our WhatsApp groups.

I am sure you have seen them in your groups too.

There is this one group of people who embrace bad news. They are the first to share headlines of more cases found, more deaths (whether these numbers are of Spain and Italy, or of Ghatkopar, it does not matter to them!), they somehow hear about COVID positive cases amongst common friends before anyone else, and they are also the ones to share how critical medicines are not to be found, how hospitals don’t have beds, how patients were left to fend for themselves on the streets and all such kinds of bad news, essentially!

They are the kind who believe that the world is coming to an end (even if they don’t actually use those specific words), and each piece of bad news that they share is part of the journey to the end.

Having said that, in time, the voice of these pessimists has gone down to some extent, or maybe their clan has become smaller, or they have just gone quieter to an extent.

But there still exists the other extreme. Those who skew right on to the other side of the scale, in being overly optimistic.

They are the ones who started with being in denial.

Even as the reality of the virus came about back in March, they were completely convinced that the vaccine or any other solution had to be just-around-the-corner. That in a matter of a month or two, things will be hunky dory all over again. With all the progress in science that humanity has made, how can we not be able to find an answer to this, was their firm belief.

One could pardon them for an initial impulsive response of this kind, but as weeks and months have passed, and the reality of the challenge stares us in the face, one would expect them to have a sense of balance in their perspective.

But they are still the ones who grasp at every piece of potential good news, whether it is the Moderna vaccine trial or the Oxford and Serum Institute one, or some news of faster trials happening in Russia or China. And they would like to be convinced that the vaccine would be with us, if not in October than at least by December of this year.

They also refuse to get into conversations around post-pandemic life. Because they are convinced that life will revert back to exactly what it was pre-pandemic, and why are we even fretting so much to think about how life will change. Like these 1-2 years of pandemic would have been a bad dream that we will forget about, and return to exactly what we were doing, prior to this phase.

They are the ones who want to share the news of Britannia’s or Amul’s brilliant sales in this quarter and believe that things are returning to the “normal”. Or how automobile companies are reporting business growth again, no matter the fact that the growth in really benchmarked to absolutely pathetic previous few months.

They are also the ones to share graphs coming from somewhere (God knows what the source is, really!) that restaurants have started seeing returning business of the order of same time last year, or that Amazon Prime sales are higher than last year’s Diwali sale numbers.

All this to desperately convince their own selves, as much as the ones they share this data with, that life is nearly returning back to normal!

When honestly, that is far from the case!

I do appreciate optimism and having a sense of positivity. But that cannot be equal to being blinded to reality or to be in denial of what the facts are.

And this is indeed where the thin line of realism exists. To ensure that one does not fall into the deep trap of pessimism and fatalism and also not to be in a mood of extreme positivity that is unreal to the reality.

The thin line to walk, therefore is to see facts for what they are, and then to be focused on doing one’s best to cope at a personal level, giving messages of encouragement, confidence and hope, and staying on course to reaching the goal, whatever time it takes.

This, in fact, is the fundamental concept of the Stockdale Paradox, and whose context to the pandemic times, I had written about sometime back.

Let me quote a paragraph from that earlier article:

Stockdale explained this idea as the following: “You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose — with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

That is the concept of the Stockdale Paradox. Confront the brutal facts, but never lose faith!

The current situation we find ourselves in, demands that kind of thinking.

We cannot be pretending that “oh, this is nothing, and we will be out of this in no time”. That is clearly not the case.



Availability of vaccine, perhaps in a short time frame : the reality is that with all that science has at its disposal, we have not found a vaccine for HIV after so many years. Even so, we should be more fortunate with a vaccine for COVID-19. However, there is clearly a time cycle to the effort. And people at the forefront of development, say for example, Adar Poonawala of the Serum Institute, speak about timelines like middle or end of 2021, before the vaccine can be available to public. In case some positive development happens much earlier, and a vaccine is at our doorstep in December, sure, we will be happy. But in the context of current knowledge that we have, to believe in that sort of miracle happening, and be convinced about it, is unreal!

The belief that life will return to its original avatar, post-pandemic : A lot of earlier crisis, of short-term duration, have seen temporary change of human behaviour, and then a return to the erstwhile one. Indeed. However, there was nothing like the current crisis. Not in the length of time, not in the way that it has incapacitated humanity, not in the way that it’s been pervasive across all sections of society and across the globe. People have seen life transpire very differently, people have realised for example, that one can manage with a lot less, people have seen that work can happen from home, and people have seen that life can be extremely unpredictable. All of these will leave their impact – scars, if you see it that way. And most certainly, there will be a permanent shift to some extent, in the way humans behave. In the way, life happens, post-pandemic.

Being excited by positive financial performances reported by some companies : Indeed, it is good to see companies like Britannia or Amul report excellent numbers, or that Amazon Prime Day bang in the middle of the pandemic, delivering numbers of the order of previous year’s Diwali sales, or that automobile companies reporting some positive growth numbers. The reality is that companies like Britannia and Amul are in many ways about staple food items. And even while retail may be slow to resume and people are not going to the stores to shop as much, these staples being essential items, are getting delivered into homes. And if anything, with lower consumption of restaurant eating, staples can definitely see growth. If you consider the Amazon Prime Day performance, indeed, the deep discounts attract people. And you see the pent-up demand as well. What is the composition and quantum of the pent-up demand? Well, almost 4.5 months of regular retail being grossly disrupted to begin with. So all that business that did not happen. And then when you see an Amazon Prime Day perform, it is a small fraction of all that retail sale that did not happen for last several months! Then again, if you see the top-performing categories on Amazon Prime Day (and I use this only as a reference; I would believe that a Flipkart sale would see similar behaviour too), these are smartphones, home appliances, etc. While fashion remains in decline. Again, understand that people sitting at home only have their devices to depend on – for work, for entertainment, for about everything. And that is about the only indulgence one can have, at a time when travel, eating out, sports, music shows, etc. are all constrained. So that category is bound to see some activity. Add to that the fact that kids who may not have had devices so far, need one, for their schooling. That adds to the demand. As far as home appliances are concerned, that is again, easy to understand. Whether it is washing machines, mops, or vacuum cleaners, these have seen a sharp rise in demand, as have the mixers and grinders, for more home chefs in the making, thanks to the pandemic.





How many people do you know in your immediate circles who have purchased a new fancy automobile, in the last 3-4 months?



How many have invested in new homes in these times?



How many are indulging in new fashion – clothes, shoes, cosmetics, in any major way?



How many of your friends or family – in India, or outside - do you know, who have resumed regular visits to restaurants or pubs or night clubs?



Are there many who are buying jewellery or planning to go on vacations in the near future?



While you cannot be constantly counting cases and deaths and remaining depressed, why do I also question the obsessive pursuit of clutching and amplifying every piece of apparent good news, with a connected feeling that “all is well”? Let’s examine those moments of potential celebration:With all these, is there ANY real indication of things really leaning towards anything that can be claimed to be 'normalcy'?

Honestly, I am not seeing any major movement on any of these, and many more of such areas. And while I’d love to believe all the exciting graphs and charts that keep showing up, talking about resumption of demand, I need to be convinced by some visible movement that I can also appreciate. Should I believe that I am living in some silo and so are all my friends, and that the world beyond these silos, has resumed normalcy?? I cannot somehow convince myself to believe that. I would prefer to trust some visible changes that I can observe, and these could be slow and steady, than to believe data that gets thrown out from somewhere, which seems completely incredulous!

I am confident that things will get back in shape. That the virus will be behind us. That, as humanity, we would have learned some big lessons. Maybe to respect the environment, maybe to value life a lot more, maybe to understand the power of savings and investments, maybe to appreciate family life more, definitely to respect the need to be healthier, etc. Yes, lessons will be learnt, and there WILL be the other side to this pandemic.

And it is a slow progress towards that.

And meanwhile, we need to keep our hopes, but work our way through the challenges, and fight on. Without feeling despondent and without feeling exuberant about small wins on the way.

Remember the Stockdale Paradox once again, “Confront the brutal facts, but never lose faith!”

That, I believe, is the thin line of realism to walk on, during these days of the pandemic!

Sanjay Mehta is Jt. CEO at Mirum Digital.