See choppy trade in gold amid US stimulus development; buy on dips: Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades little changed near $1910/oz after a 1.3% decline on October 22. Gold corrected after failing to sustain above $1930/oz level but has so far managed to close above $1900/oz which indicates that the general momentum is still positive.

Gold, along with other commodities has turned choppy amid volatility in equity and currency markets as market players assess the possibility of US stimulus deal. US policymakers continue with efforts to finalise the fiscal stimulus, however, the wide differences and nearing US Presidential elections has kept concerns high about an imminent deal.

While gold continues to trade within recent range, price weakened yesterday as US dollar index managed to note modest gains gaining support from upbeat US economic data and worsening outlook for European economies amid rising virus cases and mixed economic numbers.

The US existing home sales rose more than expectations last month while jobless claims unexpectedly fell. On other hand, euro-zone consumer confidence and UK GfK consumer confidence readings were worse than market expectations. Meanwhile, rising virus cases has forced European countries to impose more restrictions and undertake additional support measures.

ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest at current levels. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF fell by 3.5 tonnes to 1265.551 tonnes, third consecutive outflow and the lowest holding since 18 Sept.

While the trend in US dollar has been the major price-determining factor for gold, the metal remains supported by safe-haven buying amid increasing challenges to the global economy in form of rising virus cases, uneven recovery, US-China tensions and uncertainty relating to US elections, US stimulus deal and UK-EU post- Brexit trade negotiations.

We may see choppy trade in gold along with other asset classes as market players react to development relating to US stimulus, however, we maintain buy on dips view as concerns about US economy and US election uncertainty may keep the pressure on US dollar.

The trend in the US dollar may continue to be key price-determining factor for precious metals and focus today will be on manufacturing and services PMI from Europe and the US.

Manufacturing activity has picked up in the last few months but we need to see whether the momentum is continuing amid persisting virus risks.

Apart from data, the focus will also be on development relating to US stimulus, UK-EU Brexit negotiations, virus outbreak and vaccine development. We may also see the market reaction to the debate between US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

NYMEX crude trades little changed near $40.6/bbl after a 1.5% gain yesterday. Crude fell sharply earlier this week, however, price managed to hold near the $39/bbl level and bounced back yesterday.

Crude continued to trade in a broad range amid mixed factors and as market players try to assess the possibility of US stimulus deal as well as the shift in OPEC’s production policy. Financial markets are choppy as US policymakers continue to wrangle over stimulus deal with US Presidential elections closing in.

Crude also gained support from some upbeat US economic data. The US existing home sales rose more than expectations last month while jobless claims unexpectedly fell. Crude oil inventory report was also mixed as it noted a decline in US crude oil stocks but an unexpected increase in gasoline stocks reflecting weaker fuel demand.

However, weighing on crude price are demand concerns amid rising virus cases especially in Europe and parts of US which has forced authorities to impose more restrictions hampering economic activity. Also weighing on price is rising Libyan output at a time when OPEC members are tapering production cuts.

As per Reuters reports, Libyan production has recovered to about 500,000 barrels per day and the government in Tripoli expects that to double by the end of the year. OPEC+ review committee acknowledged slow demand recovery but maintained an emphasis on compliance with existing production cuts and did not recommend any fresh action.

Rise in US crude oil rig count also highlights that US supply could improve in coming months. Crude oil continued to hold largely within the broad range of $39-41.5/bbl and choppiness may continue until there is more clarity on US stimulus situation.

However, we maintain sell on rise view amid weakening demand outlook and improving supply. Focus today will be on manufacturing and services PMI from Europe and US and development relating to the virus outbreak, US stimulus and UK-EU Brexit negotiations.

The Author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

