Polymer Prices Zoom To Record High On Supply Shortage, Import Woes

Prices of polymer products in India have surged to record highs currently as supplies have not been able to meet domestic demand.

“Polymer supplies are too low unable to match demand. Imports of polymers have been affected due to various problems resulting in local manufacturers raising the prices,” said an industry source on condition of anonymity.

Polymer prices have been rising since the last four months, particularly after the government eased the lockdown curbs imposed from March 24 this year to tackle the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest instalment of the hike was made on December 1 when prices of polymer products were up to Rs 5,000 a tonne.

While polypropylene prices were increased by Rs 4,000 a tonne, those of polyester fibre and filament grades by Rs 5,000 a tonne. High-density poly ethylene (HDPE) rates have been upped by Rs 2,000-3,000 a tonne depending on grades.

Prices of linear low-density poly ethylene prices have been raised by Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 a tonne, based on grades.

Prices of polymer products have been raised by almost domestic producers, both private and government players. The companies that stand to benefit from these hikes are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Petro Additions Ltd (OPAL), Indian Oil Corporation, Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd, Reliance Industries, Haldia Petrochemicals, and Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).

“Imports have been affected as shipping firms have not got ample material to set on sail since exporters are waiting for shipping freight to soften,” said the source.

According to Trading Economics, the Baltic dry index, a benchmark index for moving raw materials by sea, has gained 22.64 per cent year-or-year, though it declined 2.68 per cent this week.

The industry source said that prices of polymer products dropped sharply during April-May when the Coronavirus lockdown was in full force and industrial units shut down. Since then, prices have increased by 30 percent to 60 percent.

The sharp rise in prices of polymer products has led to protests by the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association, which sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association in a letter to Modi, which was also published as advertisements in the print media on December 1, said the domestic manufacturers of polymer products have increased the prices “exponentially” threatening the survival of plastic processing industry.

The plastic manufacturers’ finances have been stretched, particularly their work capital needs, the association said, seeking the setting up of a Petrochemical Regulatory Authority to supervise the polymer markets.

The plastic manufacturers also expressed the fear that the surge in prices of polymer products would lead to import of plastics intermediaries and finished goods from China and other countries. This, in turn, could be a setback to the Union Government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” programmed to make India self-sufficient in the manufacture of various products, the association said.

The industry source said that there was little scope for government intervention since the polymer products manufacturers had to silently bear when global producers dumped their products in India.

“Prices of polymer products crashed and the government did not offer any help,” he said.

On the other hand, despite the prices zooming to record highs, there was a demand for polymer products.

“If polymer product prices are high, how are plastic manufacturers able to sell their products? They are continuing to buy polymer products. Probably, their margins are squeezed,” the source said.

Conceding that working capital needs of plastic manufacturers would increase by 30 to 40 percent, he said they continued to place orders once in every 10 days despite a regular hike in prices.

A 2013 study by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) said the plastics industry was one of the fasted growing sectors, registering an eight percent compounded annual growth during 2018-2013.

However, India faced an overall deficit of supply compared with domestic production and the shortage was made good through imports.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)

