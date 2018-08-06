Payment Interoperability: Paving the way for inclusion

Kalpesh J. Mehta

The financial ecosystem in India is undergoing transformation with trends taking a root cause in services and emerging business models, and are changing financial services delivery. These are also bringing a larger number of people under the financial inclusion umbrella.

Keeping this in mind, there is a need to simplify and accelerate payments penetration in India. Lack of sufficient IT infrastructure and end to end digitisation is leading to challenges in driving digital payments. For greater proliferation of digital payments, the entire supply chain must be digitised, which in turn will increase accessibility, availability, interoperability and security of payments systems.

The vision for Digital India requires immense interoperability between data, mediums, identity systems, bank accounts. Leveraging Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM trinity), for beneficiary enrolment has been the logical next step in the rollout of financial services.

While traditional banks have seen moderate success with their own mobile wallets, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is seen as a turbo boost, allowing interoperable payments using a simple unique identifier known as virtual address.

The launch of Aadhaar-based payments using biometric-based authentication has also gathered steam. The industry is witnessing a change in the customer preference, where cards are not the form factor of choice for electronic payments and are being replaced by the mobile phone or biometric payments.

An interoperable platform such as UPI has sown the seeds for a number of innovative business models. A key value proposition, especially for merchant payments, is that there is no need to acquire a merchant, so long as a virtual address has been created and linked to a bank account, a speed breaker of sorts for m-wallet and card payments alike.

Further, the use of a virtual address for transfer of funds is much smoother than the more cumbersome entry of IFSC codes and account numbers. The use of a virtual address will help UPI compete with the ease of use and convenience afforded by m-wallets. While UPI is currently available only for smartphone users, upcoming releases will probably entail tapping into the feature phone base as well.

In the past few months, the government has taken several steps to discourage people from using cash and persuade them to switch to digital transactions. Mobile wallets have shown a huge potential to drive the government's agenda. So far, the wallets operate in semi-closed loops and cannot interconnect with each other. Now, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering making wallets interoperable and opening up UPI, the government backed digital payments network, for them (wallets).

Interoperability in the space of digital wallets by the RBI will allow ease of transactions.

The biggest beneficiaries of interoperability will be the wallet users, who will not have to specifically look for merchants who accept a certain wallet. With interoperability, they can make payments from a wallet to any merchant who accepts digital payments. This will bring wallets on par with cards, a symbolic transition with all transactions being accepted at all networks.

It also means that different companies, which are otherwise competing with each other for a larger share of the business, will end up sharing resources, and can focus on creating a more distinct value added platform.

This may lead to a charge that is levied on such interoperable transactions as a cost of using the other company's network. Similar to the charges applicable for using one bank's ATM card at another bank's ATM beyond a certain number of free transactions in a month. This move comes along with other sweeping reforms that the RBI plans on undertaking in order to facilitate a smoother digital payments ecosystem that could influence more businesses and customers to adopt digital transactions. Along with its directive on compliance deadline for the new set of rules which includes stricter Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for e-wallets.

The launch of alternative digital payments underpinned by the mobile represents the single biggest opportunity in recent times to digitise India’s vast merchant landscape. It requires a concentrated and co-ordinated action by all stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

It is quite encouraging to see policy-makers set an ambitious and forward-looking agenda for a ‘less-cash’ digital society, in such a comprehensive manner.

While industry players may have found a way to trigger a strong adoption wave among consumers to use new payment products, micro and small merchants continue to be wary of digital payments. Industry participants will need to redouble their efforts to create merchant awareness and education in order to dislodge a well-entrenched cash behaviour.

The focus needs to shift on how to catalyse the offline merchant payments adoption.

Going forward, fintechs need to innovate on bigger value propositions for merchants like loyalty, post-sale analytics, and merchant ratings, on top of the UPI platform. Incumbents will do well to remember that only by having a sharp focus on real merchant value proposition, awareness creation, and a well-engineered market delivery model, they are likely to make tangible progress towards conquering this last frontier for digital payments.

(Author is Partner at Deloitte India. Views are personal.)