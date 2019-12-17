Outlook 2020 | Buy multi-cap funds; overweight on pharma, chemicals & utilities: PGIM India MF

Srinivas Rao Ravuri

Is there something wrong with stock markets? This is the most commonly asked question in recent times. Newspaper headlines are talking about GDP growth at a multi-year low at 4.5 percent for the September quarter, there are concerns about liquidity, fiscal deficit and never-ending NPA problems with Banks and NBFCs. But at the same time, Sensex touched all the time, so it is natural for people to think that it is wrong or amiss here.

Let’s understand what is driving this and what is the way forward, especially for 2020.

First, stock markets are about the future, not today. When someone is investing in the equity of any company, the most important question is – what are the prospects of that particular company, not what that company delivered in the current quarter or previous quarter.

Of course, the past track record is important, but future outlook in-terms of profit growth is the most important driver of stock prices. While it is true that 2019 has been weak for the country and corporate India, the market is betting that things would get better from 2020 onwards for the economy and corporates.

Interestingly, while the GDP growth was decelerating and hit a low of 4 percent for the quarter-ending December 2003, Sensex has doubled in 2003 (from 3,000 levels to 6,000 levels) and marked the beginning of the bull market, which peaked in January 2008 at 20,873.

So, there is a section of eternal optimists thinking that we are at the beginning of the next bull market. While the year 2003 to 2007 bull market was driven by a host of factors including synchronous global rally across various commodities and stock markets, we believe, the current environment is not so benign both locally and internationally, so we are not looking at a repeat of such rally and it is better to keep expectations lower.

Key question is - whether the economy has bottomed out and will we see improvement in the coming quarters or we will continue to struggle at 5 percent growth levels as challenges in NBFCs, job creation, fiscal deficit, inflation, and lower credit growth would continue to hamper growth.

Markets are implying that things will get better from here. From a low base in 2019, marginal improvement demand, lower credit costs and lower tax rates would result in decent earnings growth for 2020.

But for the market to sustain, we need something more on both economy front and flows. It is very clear that govt. is keen to take various initiatives like cutting personal taxes to revive demand.

It has accelerated spending in infrastructure - roads, railways, and power sectors to kick start investment-led growth. Similarly, divestment should pick-up momentum and early completion of stake sale in BPCL and Concor would set the stage for the next stage of bold reforms.

This along with improved demand environment, pick-up in manufacturing activity, increased FDI can lead to sustained economic growth for many years. In 2019, markets benefited from strong inflows - both domestic and FIIs (especially after reduction in corporate taxes). Domestic flows are expected to remain stable as financialization savings continues but there is no such assurance on FII flows.

We prefer multi-cap funds. We are overweight on pharma, chemicals and utilities. Underweight on FMCG and autos.

Global markets are volatile and likely to remain so going forward also. one major event to watch out is US elections and how US-China trade talks progress. In a normal course, India is bound to attract steady inflows from FIIs considering higher growth rates and attractiveness of India over many other economies. But our dependence on imported oil & electronics makes us vulnerable to global events.

Another reason for so much skepticism on the current market rally is due to polarised returns. Nifty 50, which is a large-cap index is up 15 percent in the last two years, but the Nifty Midcap index is down 15 percent in the last two years. And within Nifty also, just five stocks accounted for 85 percent of total returns generated.

This was essentially due to concerns on the broader market and economy when there are uncertainty and too many unknown variables, the market started paying a huge premium for certainty and quality and this explains such polarised returns in large caps.

But with the economy picking up, the next phase of the rally in the stock market is likely to be more broad-based both within the large-cap and across mid and small caps. To conclude, there is a reasonable optimism in the air in anticipation of sustained economic recovery, but we can't take it for granted.

The writer is Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, PGIM India Mutual Fund

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.