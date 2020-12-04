Nifty momentum refuses to die down, consolidation expected post big move: Navneet Daga

We expect the rally to extend towards 13,400 mark given the larger traction seen in broader markets, though the index can consolidate in the near-term.

Navneet Daga

Indian markets continue to surprise on the upside as unabated money gush from FII’s is keeping Nifty afloat above 13,100 mark. However, a pause in BankNifty seen in the past couple of days is keeping the pace of gains under check for Nifty.

The market in the near-term is overstretched and is likely to digest the big gains made in past 1 month. However, looking at the setup & positioning, any correction is likely to be short-lived as meaningful support have now emerged near 12,800 mark.

On open interest front, after decent rollover carryforward of positions from the index and broader markets, we continue to see traction buildup in the index and index heavyweight stocks.

Nifty managed to gains 1.3% with 6.5% OI buildup during the week, as intraday pullbacks were bought into with 13k as an immediate support zone. We expect the rally to extend towards 13,400 mark with larger traction on broader markets as the index can consolidate in the near-term.

BankNifty after marking 40% gains in the previous two expiries is looking more exhausted in the short-term as 30k hurdle proves to be strong. Traders will eye cues from RBI's monetary policy for directional moves. Given extreme strong positioning on private banks, with Kotak and HDFC Bank giving away mild gains, indicates upside 30k mark should present stiff hurdle. Large traction visible during the week in PSU banks likes of Canara Bank with massive long buildup. Also, PNB, SBI saw decent buildup with price action on upside.

On the global front, with US markets marking fresh highs and with CBOE VIX falling near 22 mark, it is likely to remain a tailwind for the Indian markets in the near-term. India VIX falling below 20 mark suggests buoyancy with moderate volatility in the coming days.

FII’s positioning remained very strong as record-breaking cash based buying accompanied with the huge bullish stance in derivatives stats with Index futures with long to short positions swiftly moving towards 4x levels as incremental long rolls positions in December series gained further traction.

On the stock futures front, Metals continued its up move with huge carry forward of positions on Tisco, Hindalco in the past couple of days. Talking point is the underperformance of Reliance in the past two series which indicates Banking and Financials are now taking the driving seats.

Massive short squeeze on Maruti seen as huge price gains with cut in futures OI indicates short covering leading gains. Midcap auto space remains traders fancy as Balkrishna, Amarajabat gained huge buildups.

Strategy for the next week:

Short Strangle spread on Nifty (Expiry 10th December)Sell 13,300 call and Sell 13,000 Put with net Inflow ~100-105 pointsTarget is 20 points on total spread

Stop loss is 160 on total spread

Rationale: Recent pause and underperformance of Banking stocks is likely to keep Nifty gains under check, while downside strong support is now seen at 13k mark. Any correction is likely to be bought near that range. Falling IV suggests traders are bracing for consolidation in the near-term.

Payoff: Short Strangle spread Nifty Strategy

(Author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities.)