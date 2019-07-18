Modi Government’s Mantra – Disinvestment by any means

Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget has set an ambitious target of Rs 105,000 crore receipts in 2019-20 from disinvestment of government holdings in state-owned enterprises. In doing so, she has raised the target for disinvestment receipts from the Rs 90,000 crore specified in the Interim Budget presented in February and the Rs 84,972 crores collected in 2018-19.

How does the government propose to achieve this revised target? Based on the track record of the Modi-led NDA government in its first term, it can be safely concluded that the NDA government in its second avatar will try every mode of disinvestment ranging from strategic sale to a sale to other public sector corporations, initial public offers, share buybacks and exchange-traded funds.

Strategic disinvestment

“Strategic disinvestment of select central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) would continue to remain a priority of this government. In view of current macroeconomic parameters, the government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic divestment of Air India but would offer more CPSEs for strategic participation by the private sector,” Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

Despite its laudable intentions, the NDA government fared poorly in strategic disinvestment during its first term. It failed last year in its attempt to sell a 76 percent stake in loss-making Air India. Not a single buyer expressed interest in Air India, forcing the government to call off the sale.

The process for strategic sale of many other state-owned enterprises could also not be concluded. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had, in early 2018, issued Preliminary Information Memorandums (PIM) for sale of Pawan Hans, Bharat Pumps & Compressors Ltd, Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd, Scooters India and Hindustan Newsprint but the sale could not be concluded.

The government has now given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of 28 CPSEs including subsidiaries, with the sale of a majority stake of the Government of India and transfer of management control. This includes HLL Life Care, Central Electronics, Bridge & Roof India, Nagarnar Steel plant of NMDC and units of Cement Corporation of India and ITDC, Project & Development India Ltd., Hindustan Prefab Limited (HPL), Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML), Salem Steel Plant and Bhadrawati units of SAIL.

Sale to other public sector companies

Where the government has been extremely successful is in its attempt at selling its stake to other public sector corporations, even as it underlines the undeniable fact that the main aim of disinvestment is to raise non-tax revenues in order to keep the fiscal deficit within the limit.

The biggest of these transactions was the sale of its entire 51.11 percent stake in Hindustan Petroleum to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp for Rs 36,915 crore. ONGC was mandated to buy the government’s 77.88 crore shares in Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) at Rs 473.97 per share in an off-market deal.

Another major transaction was the acquisition of the government’s entire 52.63 percent equity holding in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) in an off-market deal at a consideration of Rs 14,500 crore.

Three other transactions were completed in FY 2018-19: Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation was acquired by NBCC India at a consideration of Rs 285 crore, Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) was bought by a consortium of four ports at Rs 1,049 crore and National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) was acquired by WAPCOS for Rs 79.80 crore.

Listing of public sector companies

In 2018-19, the government received Rs 1,929 crore via initial public offering (IPO) of five companies -- MSTC, RITES, Ircon, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. In addition, the government has received Rs 5,218 crore from the offer for sale (OFS) of Coal India, and another Rs 5,379 crore from the sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given ‘in-principle’ approval for Initial Public Offer of 7 CPSEs - Telecommunication Consultants (India), RailTel Corporation India, National Seed Corporation India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, Water & Power Consultancy Services (India), FCI Aravali Gypsum and Mineral (India) in addition to listing of IRCTC, IRFC and NEEPCO which were approved earlier. Besides, it has cleared a follow-on offer (FPO) of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd.

Exchange-traded funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are likely to be the mainstay of the disinvestment programme in FY20 as it contributed 53 percent of the disinvestment receipts in FY19.

DIPAM raised as much as Rs 45,080 crore during 2018-19 from CPSE ETF and Bharat-22 ETF.

Buyback of shares

Another easy route to disinvestment is share buyback. 11 CPSEs were asked to buyback the shares in accordance with the capital restructuring guidelines laid down by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The buyback of shares by 11 CPSEs fetched Rs 10,669 crore in 2018-19. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) led the buyback by acquiring shares worth Rs 4,435 crore. Others include ONGC, BHEL, NLC, Oil India, Coal India, NMDC, NHPC and National Aluminium Corporation.

Sale of non-core assets

One new instrument of disinvestment is the sale of non-core assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to unlock wealth and generate value on equity for shareholders. NITI Aayog has identified non-core assets of various CPSEs, both healthy and sick ones, that could be put on the block. The list includes land and industrial plants of state-owned enterprises NTPC (Badarpur Power Plant, 400 Acres), Cement Corporation of India, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. and Steel Authority of India Ltd.

(Author is from Escorts Securities)