Lessons from coronavirus pandemic: Life and death in times of COVID-19

As they say, there is a silver lining to every cloud! Corona is not an innocent cloud; it is a global pandemic that has grown to be an uncontrollable Godzilla killing at will.

One way is to allow it to devour us in our mind before it actually gets to our body. The other, is to stay mentally firm and mentally strong, and look at some fundamental learning lying beneath the crisis.

When we survive COVID-19, we would be a changed society. Life would have undergone a metamorphosis. Not all that we will endure will be bad or ugly. The good shall permeate the foundation to possibly help correct a few wrongs.

It is more about unlearning than about mining an opportunity in a global crisis. The unlearning, though, has the potential to bring about prudence and mark a positive change in the socio-economic behaviour. Therein lies a big opportunity.

This would apply to all major emerging economies in general but more so to India, given its unique demographic profile.

India post COVID-19

Producers and marketers have for long feted the young in India as the global drivers of global consumption. China, the other nation feted as consumption engine, rests its argument more on the average per capita income rather than the maddening fetish to buy among the millennial and generation Z in India.

A generation that labelled shortage economy as a sob story perpetuated by parents has suddenly come face to face with terms like rationing and being cost efficient. Sure, they would miss the trigger happy push for an online food order even when there is dinner made at home.

COVID-19 has firmly curbed the urge and the impulsive buyer has given rise to discretion.

Children are enabling parents to scout the online stores for essential grocery even at times using up their e-commerce wallets to fill up the essentials at home.

The adaptation is quick and efficient. Suddenly, the lockdown has given a new meaning to being a post 90-born youth.

New look millennial

There is a purposeful display of responsibility at times even hosting positive energy to calm anxious nerves in the family, especially among parents and grandparents

Is it time to bemoan the loss of the hyped-up appetite to buy, buy, buy, at times merely to satiate the peer pressure or to even show off? When materialism overwhelms, it tends to build India Inc topline, not necessarily ensure fiscal discipline among the young. Discipline is paramount for any success either as an individual, society or a nation.

COVID-19 has transformed the way we approach life. The lockdown is a unifier and there is suddenly growing empathy among the young who lived a life of their own often driven by the innumerable buttons at their command.

In the pre-COVID era, for the young and restless, especially those who do not earn yet, parents were primarily the convenient Any Time Money (ATM) cards for a new universe.

The lockdown has put ATMs to rest. It has brought to life the intrinsic beauty of the bond. Sure, this should have happened without the peril of the lockdown.

The prayer is that the lockdown must go as early as possible but the learning must endure. The discretion should actually help power the idea of demographic dividend in India.

Reset in relationships

There clearly is a reset in the way we spend, save, and transact life. Relationships are at a premium. The young have obviously been the most impacted.

They hopefully have seen the merit of a non-digital life. For the young professionals, the sprint between the home errand (supporting parents) and a work-from -home video call is a new induction in the work-life balance.

The digital life in the COVID-19 era too has experienced a paradigm shift. With physical and social distancing the new normal, emotions have got a digital expression.

All of a sudden, we all have got the time to locate

long-lost friends, acquaintances and relatives. COVID-19 offers both, connect and disconnect.

Fear unites us digitally but the big takeaway is that we have found ways to find those who had got distanced even when we had the most potent mobility at our command.

We must endure the connect faculty and stay in touch post COVID-19 as well. All the WhatsApp groups that have mushroomed of school, college and university friends soaking in the re-union sentiment must persist and result in follow up physical meetings to share a positive slice of life.

The family time has got a new positive meaning. Although it is taking life one day at a time, there is no denying the fact that dinner table today presents a more cohesive agenda. There is fear but hope is eternal.

TV viewing, fragmented heavily by abundant choice in one family unit, is back to a cohesive phenomenon. News is the driver and there is unity of purpose as each member looks for hope in the nauseating coronavirus scorecard.

Those who did not either know of an entity called Doordarshan or simply didn’t feel enthused to switch it on (or better called it Dad’s channel) have suddenly come to see virtue in some timeless originals being re-run on the Sarkari Telly.

The lockdown gets a context when youngsters come face to face with the fact that these originals caused the original junta curfew mid-eighties.

Chirp returns

With air conditioners and fans yet off in most of northern India, the morning greets us all with the chirping of birds.

In our quest to live life in the super highway, the melody presents innocence in a new light. It also tells us about the other life that we had conveniently drowned in the humdrum of a fast-paced life.

Yes, the passing by ambulance siren does result in the missing of a heartbeat. We know we shall overcome.

There will be loss of life, loss of jobs, and loss of confidence but we can march ahead undeterred if we endure the good that the lockdown did to all of us.

It perhaps enabled us to open up and look within and unlearn.

Let us endure the good and hope and pray that we quickly shed the bad and ugly!

Rakesh Khar is senior editor, Special Projects, Network 18. He writes at the intersection of politics and economy.