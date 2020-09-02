Kaushik Khona is just the man GoAir needs to turn around

General George S Patton once said, “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom”, and this at best sums up GoAir’s journey so far.

In the 15 years since it launched, GoAir has borne witness to Kingfisher Airlines, Air Costa and Paramount Airways start and cease operations. Not to talk about the multiple times that SpiceJet flirted with a collapse, only to resurrect.

How does GoAir manage to stay aloft? It’s because of a strategy centered on fleet sizing that’s not aggressive and a revenue model that proxies with other companies of the promoters, the Wadias. It helps that the Wadias have a long-term ROI window, and maintain a flat, ‘fish-bowl’ organisation.

GoAir’s product offering also has played a role in its longevity. Its product is practically a see-through, no-nonsense and plain vanilla, “What-You-See-Is-What-You Get invention that has paid off by creating a USP benefiting its corporate customers and, diametrically opposing holiday-maker segment.

The strategy helped the airline survive the 2008 financial crisis, when debt levels had gotten so bad that airlines were stuck with overcapacity and arid cash reserves whilst flying empty seats at a time when the price of oil spiked to nearly $160. The only logical steps left then was to aggressively downsize, amortise lending or close.

It’s a tough act that I myself experienced in my career as an airline executive and analyst.

A walk in the park and a tightrope act…

Having lived through the 2008 financial crisis, the experience will help GoAir see through the present crisis after the COVID-19 disruption. So will it be a walk in the park for the airline? Only to an extent. That’s because the situation that GoAir now finds itself in is unique and different from what happened 12 years ago. It could be a tightrope act.

The profits and earnings the airline made in previous years make no sense as these have to be now used to cover operating costs on the face of a cash crunch, resulting out of restrictions on flight operations. Unlike in 2008, the 2020 predicament presents the shocking reality of fixed and variable operating expenses staring at the airline CEO and promoters. The only option is to go for an aggressive cost cut.



Ability to optimise its operations and network

Rationalise fixed and variable fleet lease expenses

Focus on trimming the expense ‘flab’ that has crept into its operating structure over the years





Comprehensive carbon footprint and fuel burn optimization plan

Maintenance operations cost review,

Micro and macro crew operations and safety exceedance cost impact

Dissecting its entire airport and ground operations costs

Right align its network operations cost to effectively augment its earnings.



GoAir pulling through the COVID-19 crunch centres around a few variables:A good starting point would be to do the following:

But first, it needs an effective CEO.

Enter the new CEO

Kaushik Khona taking over as the GoAir CEO is possibly the most agile step the Wadias could have taken in the direction of cost optimisation. Kaushik, unlike anyone else before, knows the management and functioning DNA of the Wadia group extremely well.

Kaushik's approach with GoAir centres on his powerful understanding of the airline financials, P&L and revenue and returns and this has worked exceptionally well for GoAir in the past. Kaushik during his previous tenure at GoAir, from 2009 to 2011, ran a very tight ship with firm process and operation controls and that had paid off.

GoAir's challenge has been finding the right leader that can understand airline balance sheets and ensure revenues are optimised to ensure operations continuity, which sadly didn’t happen before.

As promoters, the Wadias are sentimental, emotional and sometimes even over-possessive with all their ventures. In all this, the promoters could not have found a better CEO than Kaushik as he understands both, the Wadias’ temperament and the airline’s balance sheet.

GoAir prior to COVID-19 had its focus set on international operations, therefore any plans for network expansion would have become infructuous, with what being left to do now would be to align and structure costs and P&L, which Kaushik is apt at.

The focus for the leadership and promoters of GoAir now shifts with taking the fullest from the COVID-19 recovery phase which we expect should occur by 2021 Q3 when vaccines are widely made available and inoculations are systematically performed across most parts of the world.

GoAir outliving some of the largest airlines in India whilst keep itself alive does say something about its promoters' commitment given that the airline’s debt and expenses are still within the grasp of an ability to fund the airline and raise capital by means of internal accrual. I expect GoAir to be around for at least 15 more years with an IPO and a more aggressive network in five years; so clearly this airline should be on the watch list for many.

Success, indeed is how high you bounce back when you hit bottom!.

Mark D Martin was part of the senior management at RwandAir and SpiceJet and was at KPMG from 2007 to 2009. At present, he is the Founder and CEO of Martin Consulting, a dedicated aviation consulting and safety firm based in Asia and the Middle East. The views expressed are personal.