Is an organisation determined by size or wise?

SMALL CAN BE BIG

We visited Coonoor, a lovely hill station in south of India. We stayed at a friend’s home and, were looked after by a caretaker couple Christopher and Clara. The manner they took care of us could not be matched by the most luxurious hotels. Christopher speaks less but his caring for his guests speaks volumes in customer experience. For instance, a frisbee got stuck on the roof of the house. I told him about it and requested if he could get it the next day as it was getting dark for the day. In less than half an hour he had retrieved and quietly left it at the table. So was Clara with her lovely and genuine smile. Their speech, body language and manners exemplified their service attitude. They were a couple taking personal care of their guests. They were never heard or seen but were always around when you needed them. An art of being unobtrusively around.

While in Coonoor we were also recommended to visit Café Diem for a meal. My friend said it was a lovely place and will be a good experience. He also warned that they are generally full up. True to my friend's advice it was a lovely experience. The place was quaint in ambiance. The food was Mediterranean and Italian but only veg. They had a lovely view but no wine. I wondered, then what made them tick. And to put it in a nutshell it was ‘Good Team, Good Food, Good Service’. The place is managed by a lady and her small team. It was ‘Good Food’ as the menu was set for the holiday season and well thought out. Though it was a set menu they managed to cater to a few in our group who do not eat garlic and mushrooms. ‘Good Service’ as the host personally looked over the flow of food and chatted with guests at the tables. ‘Good Team’ as they were knowledgeable about what they served. The herbs or ingredients that went into a sauce or dip, what was garlic and what was non garlic. There was no mix-up in service.

IS BIG, REALLY BIG?

These personalised experiences led me to think about how big organisations would have started and the care they took to serve their customers. How are they performing today? Do they deliver the same service they did 26 years ago? Have their growth and size diluted their service standards?

Looking around at some of the giants in business and how they started, it is sad that many have lost focus on the customer at some point or the other. Though they still advocate customer service as the key to a great experience they have grown to such an extent that they are unable to hold the pulse of their frontline and monitor service. The leadership and its customers are distanced by managers, supervisors, and team leads who do not possess the same passionate vision, work culture and discipline as the leader. Hence, their service diluted.

On surfing the net some of the global organisations have words as exceeding expectations, customer first, customer focused, accountability, honesty, fairness, listening, innovative and agile, convenience, etc in their mission, vision and value statements, and only in two sites I noticed the word employee mentioned.

An e-commerce giant that prided itself to be the most customer-centric on the planet has developed abrasions in its customer-centricity. It is no more an epitome of service. Its product range has widened. It sells anything and everything under the sun and in the bargain, its vendor quality and delivery standards are no more the same as it used to be 20 years ago.

The world’s best smartphone also has issues, where sadly in some countries the agents representing the company try to wash their hands off and blame the customer instead. It is pretty obvious that its agents do not perform in the same way or in a stringent manner the parent company does. There are huge gaps in their adherence to service standards. Are they able to monitor their global service standards? From experiences, maybe not. Once again, its standards of service have got diluted somewhere down the line.

GROW NOT BY NUMBERS BUT WITH EMPATHY

So, how do you maintain the same service standards you had at the start of business? How do you ensure those pure and passionate values are still in place? An example that comes to mind is the Ritz-Carlton where ‘Ladies and Gentlemen serve Ladies and Gentlemen’. Looking at their Gold Standards it seems like etched in stone and ingrained in every employees DNA. Their empowerment policies don’t deter employees from going the extra mile. In fact it encourages them to do so.

I will never forget these eleven words I learnt while working in Air Canada, ‘If the customer is happy, you are doing your job right’.

Or for that matter The Walt Disney Company whose mission is to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the iconic brands, creative minds and innovative technologies that make it the world's premier entertainment company. Its four keys of SAFETY, COURTESY, SHOW AND EFFICIENCY, I understand are non-negotiable. And these four keys do not focus on guests alone. They thoughtfully talk about colleagues and partners who play an equally important role in service delivery.

GROW IN SIZE BUT TAKE EMPATHY ALONG

And back home, I recently received a forward of the 83-year-old emeritus Ratan Tata visiting an ailing former employee. His connect with people is what makes the organisation a great place to work. He could have explored taking people to outer space but he preferred to make them stars on earth.

I may want to leave you with a link to his valuable contribution for the 26/11 warriors, which proves without doubt that in spite of the size of an organisation or even if you are sitting right on top, you still can connect with those who matter most and reinforce the values and vision the company stands for.

You can build an empire by talking about your vision but walking its values.