India-China border clashes: How the post of CDS has impacted the chain of command in Indian military

The appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on December 30, 2019, was justifiably hailed as one of the major initiatives of the Modi government. For many, it was a step long overdue. Most professional militaries, with CDS or equivalents, have added muscle to their war-fighting capabilities.

The announcement of putting in place a CDS, which came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2019 Independence Day speech, stressed upon the urgent need for a joint culture for the three services. Given India’s recent military history, in the decades preceding the Kargil conflict, joint service endeavours were largely a cosmetic exercise.

The Kargil war heightened the appreciation that modern wars cannot be fought with outdated structures, where the army, navy and the air force conducted operations independently. It was no longer a state secret that military operations required a great deal of synergy — vast technological changes, an altering battlefield milieu, appearance of new threats and challenges, cyber and hybrid wars and, last but not the least, nuclear warfare. All these made an integrated approach not just desirable, but an imperative.

A longstanding demand

To be sure, the idea was not new. Post-1947, Indian military had realised the importance of joint endeavours. This vision was translated into reality by the setting up of joint institutions like the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the National Defence College (NDC). These institutions covered a wide canvas, from pre-commissioning training to mid-career training, culminating in the highest level of formal training an officer undergoes.

But somewhere along the way, the focus was diffused enough for the services to slip into separate compartments. Over a period, this compartmentalisation has become institutionalised. The demand for joint approaches came up, mostly at the conclusion of each war that India fought. The CDS has been in the recommendation stage of several committees since as early as the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. The most notable among them were the LK Advani-led Group of Ministers (GoM) after the Kargil war and the Naresh Chandra Task Force (NCTF) of 2012.

To that extent, CDS General Rawat has been going about his work in right earnest. He is working on redesigning existing military commands into theatre commands and establishing new joint commands that will combine the resources and assets of the three defence forces, based on threats at India’s borders with its neighbours. ``The work on establishing theatre commands will begin next year and will be completed within three years,’’ the CDS told reporters earlier this year. In place of the 17 commands that India has now, there could be five to six integrated commands.

There are several new theatre commands on the anvil. The work will start first with establishing an Air Defence Command that will combine the air assets of the three services, the CDS said. There will also be a Peninsula Command, which will be responsible for India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

This will lead to `seamless integration’ between the navy’s eastern and western commands with coordination being done by the naval headquarters in Delhi. There is also a proposed joint training and logistics command, in addition to a space command.

Add to this, theatre commands created out of the existing northern, western and eastern commands. Some of these like Air Defence will come under the Indian Air Force while the Peninsula Command would be under the Indian Navy.

Let’s hear the other side

There are sceptics, however, who are not too impressed with this proposed restructuring of the Indian military forces. Analyst Pravin Sawhney, who retired after 14 years as an officer in the Indian Army and now edits Force, a news magazine on Indian defence, believes that the CDS is determined to implement massive military reforms involving structural, operational, and operational support and logistics amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees spread over a decade, which he had himself initiated as army chief.

“These reforms are predicated on the two-front war fighting fantasy. This scheme of things has two fundamental flaws. One, as CDS, he should now consult other services chiefs to incorporate their professional opinion. And two, Ladakh, which has been a gamechanger for Indian military, should be studied carefully for lessons learnt. So, the reforms need to be reviewed before implementation. The two-front war thinking will be found to be not valid in a changed situation where both LoC and LAC have become active,” he told this writer.

In addition, what was never said, but mostly understood and implied, was that the appointment of a CDS would also tinker with the delicate chain of command in the higher military, considered a sin qua non in all affairs concerning the defence services. The question to ask is this: has the appointment of a CDS whittled down the role of the Indian Army chief in particular and the two other service chiefs in general? Given the current standoff with China, who would be operationally in command, should things get sticky along the LAC?

As per a 2001 Group of Ministers’ (GoM) observation, the CDS would be a four-star flag officer from either of the three services, who will be ‘primus inter pares’ (first among equals) with the other three chiefs and function as the ‘Principal Military Adviser’ to the Defence Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Pravin Sahwney believes the situation is tenuous with the “CDS as the new tri-service boss, and the three service chiefs like his staff officers”. He is convinced that the chain of command, considered sacrosanct in the military, is being broken. “Why should the CDS be briefed by officers when he goes to Ladakh? It is the job of the service chiefs to brief him,” he asserts.

Somehow, the CDS has assumed the role of the de facto army chief. During the ongoing Sino-India standoff, the Indian Army chief has issued no statement on the tense border situation, a role that traditionally 26 of his predecessors have enjoyed. While experts believe that the appointment of a CDS was bound to whittle down the position of the three service chiefs, General Mukund Naravane has assumed the lowest-ever profile of a serving Indian army chief, even though all the three service chiefs remain head of operations in their domain.

One official who has worked with successive army chiefs, however, believes that the current positioning and issuing statements on China are tactical. “The army chief is deliberately maintaining a low profile, while the CDS does the talking. It is the way things should ideally work,” he points out.

Army planners certainly had a vision about the role of the CDS. Wrote a former vice-chief of army staff, Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi, in a column last year: ``We must visualize the CDS, not as just another appointment in the higher defence structure, but as the head of an entire eco-system, which should be set up simultaneously or soon after appointing a CDS, so that the PM’s directions for joint systems, as a precursor of change are fully met.”

Some others like Lt Gen Satish Dua (retd), former Corps Commander in Srinagar, who has also served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, believes that the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is the biggest game changer.

In a crucial order issued on January 9, 2020, titled ‘Allocation of Work and Staff between Department of Defence and newly created Department of Military Affairs’, the new rules of business were clearly laid down. With the decision to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, to create a new Department of Military Affairs, the allocation of subjects between the Department of Defence (DoD) and DMA has been demarcated. The DMA, currently headed by Gen. Rawat, is going to play a crucial role in the Ministry of Defence.

Gen. Dua believes that the transition to CDS may take a few years, as it takes time for people to adjust to change. “The CDS is the professional head of the armed forces and, as a strategic military commander, he will translate national objectives into military objectives and create military capabilities accordingly,” he told this writer.

As for the claim made by some that the CDS is a political appointee, Gen. Dua queries: “How is it a political appointment? Just because he has by necessity, been appointed by the leadership, who are also politicians, that does not make him a political appointee.”

Lt Gen AK Singh (retd), Distinguished Fellow with Centre of Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and R Chandrashekhar, erstwhile member of the Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service in their well-presented joint article, have put forth the view that “The simultaneous creation of a Department of Military Affairs as a separate vertical within the Ministry of Defence with the CDS as its ex-officio Secretary are each and together tectonic shifts that have moved the balance in civil-military relations to a new normal. It has also disruptively altered the entire edifice of the structure of decision making relating to matters of military.” Clearly, the test of such thrust and parry may come sooner than expected.