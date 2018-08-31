Health insurance for differently-abled persons

Dhirendra Mahyavanshi



The Oxford Dictionary defines a disabled person as a person having a physical or mental condition that limits their movements, senses or activities. Such a disability could be physical or mental. In reality, there are three different kinds of disabilities:Disability which is existent ever since the birth is called a congenital disability. Some common examples include Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, cleft palate and lip and spina bifida among others.Disabilities which arise out of an accident are called accidental disabilities. For instance, if an individual loses both his legs in an accident, it is called a permanent total disability.

Mental disability is a mental illness which impairs the individual’s thoughts, speech, behaviour and functioning. Examples include schizophrenia, autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

Disabled or differently-abled, persons have a challenging life. Their medical expenses are high and they also have a higher probability of facing medical emergencies.

But, does a health insurance plan come to the rescue?

Yes, health insurance plans are available for differently-abled individuals. Here are some of the options available:

Government health plans for the differently-abled

The government in its bid for social welfare has launched some health insurance schemes for the differently-abled.

One such scheme is the Swavlamban Health Insurance Scheme which has been implemented through the National Institutes and Composite Regional Centres for Persons with Disabilities.

This is a cashless hospitalisation scheme for people whose income is up to Rs 3 lakh annually. The scheme has been launched under the Department of Education and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Another scheme is the Nirmaya Health Insurance Scheme with a cover of Rs 1 lakh. The scheme covers cost of pathology, diagnostic tests, medicines, dental check-ups, corrective surgeries for treating the disability and ongoing therapies. People suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and other disabilities can buy this insurance.

The premium rate is flat for all ages. Pre-existing illnesses are covered. No pre-entrance medical check-ups are required to buy the plan. The premium rate is Rs 250 if the insured’s family income is up to Rs 15,000 per month. For families with income of Rs 15,000 and above, the premium amount is Rs 500.

Other than the Government’s health insurance schemes, private companies also allow their health plans to be bought by differently-abled individuals. However, such plans have some terms and conditions applicable to the coverage. Health insurance companies check various factors before the plan is issued. They check –

The plan also requires various documents like a disability certificate, type of disability, medical records among others. The pre-entrance medical check-ups are also required irrespective of the age of the individual. These check-ups help the company understand the type and severity of the individual’s disability before issuing the health plan.

So, differently-abled people can avail health coverage under government-sponsored schemes or through private health insurers. However, they should remember that the coverage would come with certain terms and conditions.

The writer is Co-Founder, Turtlemint