Growing corporate governance propels talent in India’s legal sector

Anshul Lodha

With the implementation of several regulatory changes and rise in the legal proceedings against companies across sectors, India’s requirement for legal professionals has vastly increased.

According to the recently published Michael Page India Salary Benchmark 2018 report, we observed a 50 percent increase in the number of positions in this space within the last 12 months. The consistent growth in the demand for legal specialists has concurrently led to the emergence of several new trends within this space.

The evolving regulatory nature of industries in the Indian economic landscape, coupled with growing consumer awareness concerning their legal rights, has resulted in a surge in demand for legal counsels within industries. This is especially evident within industries such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, consumer, real estate, engineering, banking, energy and infrastructure.

In view of the severe actions taken by the regulatory bodies and the subsequent penalties imposed, companies, especially those in the aforementioned sectors, are preemptively building their in-house legal and compliance teams.

In addition, the introduction of the new Company’s Act in India has made the role of a Company Secretary (CS) more crucial and we have seen a constant rise in demand for well trained and highly skilled company secretaries even within the non-public listed entities.

With increase in both inbound and outbound investments inbound and outbound, conglomerates in India with established legal departments have also secured more lawyers skilled in mergers and acquisitions.

Ongoing discourse around gender equality in India’s workplaces has also led corporates to diversify their leadership board and recruit female lawyers to join their team.

Increase in demand for in-house legal counsel

India’s top companies have seen a notable decline in their reliance on external law firms for regular, day-to-day operations. These businesses are now looking to establish or expand their legal teams internally. Additionally, corporates are realising the importance of lawyers and their commercial value to the business. They are therefore willing to invest time and money in acquiring the right talent, who have the ability to identify the current threats and foresee any future risks to the business.

The role of an in-house lawyer today goes beyond just risk advisory. Legal heads are increasingly being assimilated into the leadership teams of organisations to consult on business affairs.

Lawyers, along with business stakeholders, are also becoming the face of organisations for regulatory negotiations, policy advocacy and corporate affairs. This is particularly evident in regulated industries.

Similarly, startups are also increasingly hiring in-house counsels to mitigate risks and control costs to the company. Furthermore, founders of these setups are increasingly looking at their legal advisers for business advisory as well. Legal professionals skilled in data privacy and protection are currently highly sought after within Internet and IT companies.

Growth of legal professionals in the Indian banking arena

Taking the investment sector into consideration, the growth in the number and size of investment funds, Asset Management Companies (AMC) and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC) have witnessed a noteworthy number of professionals transition from law firms to in-house positions. The rebound in the capital markets and public investments has consequently led to a rise in demand for strong capital markets lawyers as well

In the traditional banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the growth in non-performing assets has made it essential for professionals to understand the intricacies of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRT), Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act (SARFAESI), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the recently implemented Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Staying ahead of India’s dynamic legal industry

The introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and other government regulations, has led to a surge in demand for niche legal specialists.

With just the implementation of RERA, lawyers have seen a spike in the enquiries from real estate developers, to understand the potential commercial impact, and from investors to understand their rights.

The GST has also resulted in an increased demand for tax lawyers. However, there is still a lot of ambiguity with comprehending both these laws. Companies and legal professionals alike will have to wait and see after a number of litigations, which will likely provide more clarity on formal interpretations.

With the frequent regulatory changes or introduction of new laws in India, corporates have also realised the need to have a well-equipped and well trained in-house legal team. This is evident from the more stringent interview processes and the increase in average compensation in this function.

In view of companies strengthening in-house legal teams, professionals are bound to constantly evolve to become more client focused and invest in creating more specialisations to retain the competitive edge in the face of constant regulatory changes.