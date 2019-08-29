Government's EV push will transform motor insurance business

Tapan Singhel

The Indian automobile sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for 7.1 percent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 percent. Another sector that enables this industry is the general insurance sector that contributes only 0.9 percent to the country’s GDP but is growing at a CAGR of 17 percent. Being a complimentary industry and a partner in risk management of the automobile sector, a transition towards Electric Vehicles (EVs) has caught the attention of insurers as well.

This can be seen in the latest Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regulation on third party premium, which has introduced electric vehicles, basis their motor power in the private car segment. Here, it has kept their rates approximately 15 percent lower than that of traditional fuel vehicles.

Additionally, with the latest cut on GST on electric vehicles, with the tax deductions offered over EV vehicle loans and with the move towards converting all 150 cc bikes or lower to electric ones-the government of India is surely incentivising its EV push.

As insurance has always been one of the flag bearers of issues related to climate change, and safer roads, boost to the EV segment by the government, in terms of sustainable and safer mode of mobility

is something that excites us.

With India being home to 14 out of 20 most polluted cities in the world, as per a recent study by WHO, and with the country committed to cutting its GHG emissions intensity below the 2005 levels by 2030, EVs can be one of the solutions that the nation seeks. Not only this, EVs do also promise to cut the load of oil imports since India needs to import over 80 percent of its transport fuel which given its infrastructure expansion and enhanced urban rural connectivity, is otherwise only going to increase.

Given their technologically advanced safety features, EVs will also supposedly make the Indian roads less accident prone, thus reducing the number of lives that the country loses to road mishaps.

Challenges

But the challenges the Indian EV sector faces are also quite a few. Unlike other countries, there’s a key difference in the types of vehicles being used in India and in terms of its auto-segments.

According to the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 report, the Indian automobile market is ruled by two-wheelers, which account for 75 percent of the total number of vehicles sold in the country. Its passenger car

segment is dominated by the small car segment and there is an increased likelihood for numbers to go up significantly by 2030 whereas its premium four wheelers (cars) consist only 2 percent of the total sales.

However, globally, cars with the most advanced technologies are available in this premium category. Also, as EVs run on electricity and charging them takes anywhere between 5-10 hours, having the right grid infrastructure ready to support charging them at homes and while on the roads, remains another challenge. Additionally, if the charging is not supported by green electricity, then the pollution is merely getting transferred from the roads to the power stations.

Along with this, a shift to the EV from the traditional internal combustion engines would affect a large number of mini-micro industries that serve

as auto-ancillary companies employing lakhs of people. Many of them will not survive as EV replaces petrol/diesel vehicles. Disposing off the batteries would be another major concern, since India already is home to substantial amounts of e-waste and a clean dumping with minimum carbon footprint and use of recyclable materials as ingredients would need adequate attention.

The Insurance-EV Parlance

The insurance sector would also see considerable transformation in terms of its offerings. While the traditional third-party insurance will continue to remain the same albeit the only difference being the premium being a bit cheaper because of government incentivising the use of electric vehicles, the own damage part will see design changes.

The premium rates for the own damage part of the internal combustion engine motor vehicles are decided on the basis of the engine capacity of the vehicle, while for the EV insurers will be considering its kilowatt (KW) for premium calculations.

However, in the absence of a claims database, and because of higher repair costs, electric cars might attract a higher premium rate. Also since these cars are built with advanced technology and require specialist mechanics

for their repairs, hence the costs of the batteries and their specialized parts can also be expensive.

Frequent and extensive work is being done by auto manufacturers in material innovation, where lighter carbon fiber and other composite materials will replace metal body of vehicles, will also result in change

in dynamics for insurers.

This would lead to newer, and costlier add-on cover offerings as against the traditional ones available with the current comprehensive motor insurance policies. The mechanical, electronic and electric failure of battery and electricity supply unit would need suitable warranty products to cover the associated risks.

Further, the 24/7 roadside assistance for towing the vehicle for free to the

nearest charging station or to the home charge point would be another sought after insurance cover. Owing to specialised repair facilities the repair costs involved with EVs can prove to be costlier than a traditional petrol/diesel car, and insurers could charge a higher premium for insuring electric cars. Their depreciation charts would also be different and so would be the cost associated with a zero depreciation cover. Special liability feature would also be included in the third party coverage, due to any damage owing to a fire in the EV whilst charging or operating it.

Conclusion

To make it sustainable, and cheaper for the end customers, the government needs to ensure greater EV penetration. This can be accomplished by innovations specific to the Indian vehicle utility, demand-side

management, a schematic vehicle-to-grid technology, a shift to green electricity and hand-holding existing industries towards this upcoming trend.

A Niti Aayog report said that there could be a sales penetration of EVs to the tune of 30 percent in private cars and 80 percent in two/three-wheelers by 2030. It is anticipated that this would be aided by cheaper vehicles and allied costs with the purchase.

As consumers, one must not only look at the costs involved with an EV purchase, but also the long term green and safety benefits it offers. The insurance sector needs to be ahead of this curve not only in terms of rewarding sustainable motoring by incentivising as part of governmental schemes, but also through designing products and services tailored around EVs.

