Global monetary policy stimulus to provide strong support to safe-havens

Precious metal prices headed higher last week along with rising stock prices on account of investment buying. Gold prices increased by over a percent and silver prices rose by over 2 percent last week.

Base metals prices also extended the gains for another week as China signalled to maintain liquidity, and on hopes for economic recovery. Zinc prices outperformed the complex rising 4 percent on continued tightness in ore supply.

Crude oil prices rallied by another 10 percent last week as the huge decline in US crude production, along with OPEC oil output cuts indicating less over-supplied scenario in oil in the second half of 2020. Natural gas prices continue to trade under-pressure as stockpiles continue to build near capacity.

Gold-backed ETFs added 154 tonnes in May, boosting global holdings to a new all-time high of 3,510 tonnes and brought the year’s total to $33.7 billion. World gold council noted that the gold ETFs have seen a steady up-move in investment demand since last 5 years as gold normally performs well during such times of economic uncertainty.

The unprecedented global monetary policy stimulus is expected to provide strong support to the safe havens. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will keep rates near zero until 2022. The unemployment rate in the US is already at 14 percent and may soon reach levels last seen during the Great Depression.

The current re-opening of the economies raises worries of a second wave of the virus and will be another headwind for the recovery. Another cause of worry is the US-China trade conflict and Sino-India tensions.

The number of positive gold demand drivers includes the lower interest rate environment, weak macro-economic scenario, continuous central bank buying, COVID uncertainty as well as the potential for a second wave of coronavirus outbreak.

We expect MCX Gold prices to remain supportive towards Rs 46,800 during the second quarter of 2020 and expect MCX Gold prices to trend higher towards Rs 49,500/kg in the coming months and Comex Gold prices to test $1,850/oz in the near term. Currently, MCX Gold August prices are trading at Rs 47,800 per kg.

The Author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

