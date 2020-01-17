Gender balance in engineering, manufacturing sectors is need of the hour

Pranshu Upadhyay

In recent years, we have seen companies across sectors in India hiring more females in a bid to maintain gender balance and diversity within the workforce. These companies recognise the benefits and growth potential in diversifying their teams and acknowledge that each group brings different strengths and abilities to the table, contributing to the company’s overall success.

While there is still much room for improvement, many qualified females are already making their mark across various industries, from private firms to government-run organisations.

Though for some industries like manufacturing, engineering, mining, power generation, striking a gender balance at work is proving to be a tough challenge. In order to figure out how to achieve this balance, we first need to identify the underlying problems.

Inaccessibility to manufacturing locations and infrastructure

Companies having manufacturing in remote and under-developed regions face the biggest challenge in their bid to enlist more women.

Many of these companies have their hands tied with regards to their location, because of their industry’s limitations. For instance, cement companies need to be located near limestone quarries. Similarly, industries in ports management need to be closer to ports and similar challenges with mining organisations.

While these organisations may see active participation of women at headquarter level, their presence in sites is quite limited due to the above reason.

To add more strain, commuting daily to these areas from the city is not an option for the majority, because of time of travel. While a lot of corporations try hard to provide for better infrastructure in remote locations, it falls fairly short for any candidate who has worked in a metro/tier II city before.

Industrial hubs close to cities better-off

Compared to remote locations, manufacturing hubs in places like Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Ranjangaon and Talegaon around Pune that are a couple of hours’ drive away from big cities find it much easier to attract and retain women employees.

While some females are willing to make the commute daily to advance their career, some are also more willing to relocate to these manufacturing hubs because there is a proper infrastructure and amenities in these areas because of a proper township being established.

So, how can organisations promote and encourage more participation by women in these sectors? Many companies recognise the needs and challenges of women at the workplace and are beginning to address them in order to secure top female talents.

Create fulfilling and meaningful benefits for employees

Since inaccessibility is one of the key factors preventing women from being more involved in the sector, companies that are able to help relocate these women or provide suitable transport to and from the site would make roles within their organisations much more attractive.

Another interesting trend is to provide a job to the spouse when an employee agrees to move from a city to a project site. The attraction of a dual income in many cases, is able to compensate for the other cons of location.

Furthermore, big companies in steel, cement and power generation are working towards building integrated townships that provide many comforts and facilities at the site that are not available outside the plant site. These include schools, hospitals, playgrounds and more. Not only do these set-ups provide more amenities to its employees, it also helps to generate more jobs, like teaching positions for schools and nursing vacancies for clinics. Integrated townships also create a strong employer brand in the region and help attract more women.

Lastly, females returning to work after seven or eight months of maternity leave often find it challenging to catch up to their peers who are now ahead of them career-wise. Inculcating proper company practices to help to facilitate reintegration back at the office through good management, learning courses and upskilling can help to give women more confidence.

Inspire your female staff

Many women still may not feel confident about their place at work of their career progression path. A good practice may be to post women in senior roles on ‘secondment’ for a few years to sites that can benefit from their long tenure and domain expertise.

You need to have a story to sell and create an employer brand. If you have women in leadership positions at such locations who have catapulted their careers by such stints, it looks more believable and attracts a large female workforce to such companies almost as a ripple effect. They can become role models in attracting female talent from the region as well as outside the region.

Instil fair practices at work

‘Lady candidates need not apply.’

That sentence in a TELCO (now Tata Motors) advertisement in the 1970s led Sudha Murthy, then a post-graduate from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, wrote a letter to JRD Tata, protesting against gender discrimination.

It worked. The small-town girl from Hubli got the job. We have come a long way since then. Women are more than welcome in engineering and manufacturing firms. While India has come a long way in terms of gender equality at the workplace, it still has a long way to go. Creating an environment where women know they have an equal chance to succeed is a larger pull factor than most.

Getting more women into manufacturing is an uphill journey, but it is happening at a slow and steady pace. Organisations have also started working with their recruitment partners internal and external to drive specific gender diversity initiatives and going through entire mapping of talent available before hiring for crucial positions.

The writer is Regional Director, Michael Page India