For consistent gains, document the process—say what you'll do and do what you say: Ajay Khandelwal

Have you wondered how a plate of chhole bhature at Haldiram is identical in look and equally delicious at all its outlets? How does that masala dosa taste the same at Sarvana Bhawan in Delhi or Sydney?

In both cases, rigorous processes have been determined to create standard products and services that meet customer expectations across outlets.

The processes would have been perfectly documented and followed to a T to ensure customer delight, day in and day out.

So, if we desire a consistently favourable outcome out of any activity whether it is investing or trading, we must have a process and that process must be followed with discipline and diligence.

Every participant in the market whether trading or investing has some thought process behind their actions and trades.

Documenting this thought process on a page could be a good start. Thereafter, whenever there are unfavourable outcomes, review the process and identify the reasons for the failure. Rectify the process and continue to act on the revised process.

This will ensure improved outcomes and each refinement will give better profitability.

One can invest for the long term, medium term or even undertake positional trades for a couple of weeks or months. Traders may even undertake positions for a couple of days or intraday to be squared off at the end of day.

For each of these activities, we must have a process, preferably a documented one in black and white. It may not be a very sophisticated document but it must specify what are the dos and don'ts. What will be the criteria for entering and exiting a trade?

The process must also address capital management— specify the extent of leverage, if any, determine the expected number of trades to be taken within a given time.

The creation of such a document will not only impart discipline but will also deter us from taking reckless emotional decisions. This will help monitor and regulate the quantum of activity as well as mitigate risk.

As we proceed with the process, we shall come across many failures that may lead to losses. A review of the process will identify the errors. Take necessary corrective actions for a better outcome the next time.

In the coming articles, we will examine what goes into drawing out a process for investments as well as trading.

(The author is a fund manager at Globe Capital Market Limited and this is the second article in a series on creating wealth through equities.)

