MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

For consistent gains, document the process—say what you'll do and do what you say: Ajay Khandelwal

For consistent and favourable outcomes whether it is investing or trading, we must have a process and that process must be followed with discipline and diligence.

Ajay Khandelwal
June 13, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Have you wondered how a plate of chhole bhature at Haldiram is identical in look and equally delicious at all its outlets? How does that masala dosa taste the same at Sarvana Bhawan in Delhi or Sydney?

In both cases, rigorous processes have been determined to create standard products and services that meet customer expectations across outlets.

The processes would have been perfectly documented and followed to a T to ensure customer delight, day in and day out.

So, if we desire a consistently favourable outcome out of any activity whether it is investing or trading, we must have a process and that process must be followed with discipline and diligence.

Every participant in the market whether trading or investing has some thought process behind their actions and trades.

Close

Related stories

Ajay Khandelwal
Ajay Khandelwal
Fund manager|Globe Capital Market Limited

Documenting this thought process on a page could be a good start. Thereafter, whenever there are unfavourable outcomes, review the process and identify the reasons for the failure. Rectify the process and continue to act on the revised process.

This will ensure improved outcomes and each refinement will give better profitability.

One can invest for the long term, medium term or even undertake positional trades for a couple of weeks or months. Traders may even undertake positions for a couple of days or intraday to be squared off at the end of day.

For each of these activities, we must have a process, preferably a documented one in black and white. It may not be a very sophisticated document but it must specify what are the dos and don'ts. What will be the criteria for entering and exiting a trade?

The process must also address capital management— specify the extent of leverage, if any, determine the expected number of trades to be taken within a given time.

The creation of such a document will not only impart discipline but will also deter us from taking reckless emotional decisions. This will help monitor and regulate the quantum of activity as well as mitigate risk.

As we proceed with the process, we shall come across many failures that may lead to losses. A review of the process will identify the errors. Take necessary corrective actions for a better outcome the next time.

In the coming articles, we will examine what goes into drawing out a process for investments as well as trading.

(The author is a fund manager at Globe Capital Market Limited and this is the second article in a series on creating wealth through equities.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Ajay Khandelwal
TAGS: #Expert Columns
first published: Jun 13, 2021 07:35 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey