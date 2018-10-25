Focusing on impact, not intervention, a case for social impact bonds in healthcare

India has long been plagued with healthcare issues. However, its infant and maternal mortality rates are declining, but at a slower pace than is desirable.

Let's take a closer look at the challenges the country is facing.

Incidences of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and lung diseases are rising. From an economic point of view, spending on health -- both private and public -- may decelerate in the face of some tough challenges.

The central government's finances (as measured by deficits) are likely to slip, leaving it with some hard spending choices to make. State governments are going to find the going similarly tough as tax and other revenues haven't quite stabilised.

In the shadow of the above doubts the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) is like a beacon light, it addresses a significant gap in access to health. However, it will addresses the costs attached to hospital care with not much focus on disease management and domiciliary care.

The scale of our national disease burden is not getting any less manageable. Public spending on health which successive governments have committed to increase from 1.1 percent of GDP to 2.5 percent will not achieve that number very soon. Simply put, health will continue to remain a medium-to long-term challenge. The preceding analysis suggests some fresh approaches.

Should we look at social impact bonds or SIBs?

A brief word about them is in order. Notwithstanding their name, SIBs are not capital market securities. They are multi-party contracts between governments looking to finance some innovative programmes and people with money to lend them. The return on investment is tied to the achievement of outcomes specified in the contract. In emerging markets, they are also called development impact bonds.

For investors, a minimum level of success is identified; as that is achieved, repayment begins. If performance beats expectations, repayment is along a sliding scale. In the best-case scenario, repayment in full and a profit is achievable. For the government, it saves on recurrent indirect costs; those savings can pay the bonds and the interest on them.

SIBs have three potential goals: a) disease prevention which saves on direct and indirect costs for example productivity costs b) reducing the indirect costs for government (socio-economic costs), and c) finding a cure for the disease. Most contracted health SIBs currently fall into the first category.

They are applicable in several areas; the first SIB introduced globally was in 2010 to reduce recidivism of juvenile offenders in Peterborough jail in the UK; at present there are 101 contracted SIBs around the world, 13 of which are in health. Seventeen different countries have tried them, including India.

Prevention is an important focus area for the 13 health SIBs, in diabetes, hypertension, maternal and child health; the other focus area is reducing indirect costs of illness, for example, physical rehabilitation, post-therapy reintegration for cancer patients, even mental health. The average length of the contract is about 54 months, and total upfront capital is $24 million.

The Rajasthan Maternal and New-born Health development impact bond is focused on improving and standardising the quality of care in private healthcare facilities in the state. Capital provided will be linked directly to outcomes. The government approved NABH-FOGSI (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals - Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India) certification process will be followed, and accreditation will be based on the ability to meet specific standards of quality care.

What sets this apart is that outcomes are measurable and monitorable. The project will cover three years, and about $9 million of funding is being provided; it being rolled out across Rajasthan, will cover 600,000 pregnant women, and is expected to save the lives of 10,000 women and children over the next five years.

Why Rajasthan? A 2013 Sample Response Survey showed that 32 children out of every 1000 born in Rajasthan die in Rajasthan; the national average is 28. The number for maternal deaths during childbirth was 255 for every 100,000 mothers, versus 178 for the rest of India. This also exemplifies what social impact bonds are capable of achieving.

Examples from other countries are instructive too. In Israel, a ‘Potential, Applications and Tackling Type 2 Diabetes Case Study’ was funded by a SIB that focused on three things: a defined target population, reduced financial risks for healthcare providers and drives innovative solutions and expertise. 15 investors including philanthropic funds, impact funds, family offices, a commercial bank and high net-worth individuals put up $5.3 million.

Payment would be for performance: three cohorts of 400-1000 high risk pre-diabetics were targeted for a year of intense intervention, a year of moderate intervention and three years of measurement. These are, in a sense, intermediate indicators that presage the desirable outcome: a reduction in the transition from pre-diabetes to diabetes.

Which brings us to the National Health Policy 2017. The underlying philosophy of the NHP was focused around prevention – from converting primary health care centres to wellness centres and moving the focus of health policy to actions and programmes that emphasised prevention over therapy.

Seen in that light, social impact bonds could well be a near-radical approach to meeting the health challenges in smaller groups but with greater impact.

The author is Director General of Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India. Views expressed are personal.