Did you know what are the permissible deductions from wages?

Anshul Prakash and Kruthi N Murthy

Various labour welfare legislations have been enacted to protect the employees’ rights and prevent them from any injustice done by their employers. The Payment of Wages Act 1936 (PoW Act) was enacted to ensure timely payment of wages and to prevent unauthorised deductions thereof by the employers. The provisions of PoW Act are applicable to individuals employed in factories, railways and any other establishments which the Central or State Government may specify in this regard.

The benefit and protection accorded by the provisions of the PoW Act is available only to employees whose average monthly wage is less than Rs 24,000.

Definition of Wages



any remuneration payable in accordance with any award or settlement between the parties or an order of a court;



overtime wages or any other additional remuneration payable under the terms of employment;



any sum which is to be paid by the employer, as per any contract or other law, upon termination of employment of employee; and



any other sum to which the person employed is entitled under any scheme framed under any law.



The PoW Act defines ‘wages’ to mean all remuneration expressed, or capable of being expressed in terms of money, which would be payable to the employee if the terms of employment are fulfilled, including:

However, wages do not inter alia include bonus, or any contribution paid by an employer to any pension fund or provident fund.

Permissible deductions from wages



From wages as defined above, an employer is permitted to make deductions only under the heads as specified in Section 7 of the PoW Act, and not otherwise. The total amount of any such deductions in any given wage period cannot exceed 50 percent of the wages. The deductions allowed under the PoW Act are discussed below:An employer may impose fines on an employee only for such acts and omissions that are previously approved by the appropriate government. Before imposing a fine on an employee, the employee must be given an opportunity of being heard against the fine. The amount of fine imposed cannot not exceed 3 percent of the wages in a particular wage-period.An employer is authorised to make a deduction from an employee’s wages when an employee is absent from work on his own volition and without proper authorisation or if an employee is present at the work place but refuses to work without proper reason. Such deduction must be proportionate to the period of absence.An employer can deduct the value or amount of damage or loss caused to the employer due to neglect or default directly attributable to the employee. However, before making such deductions, the employee must be afforded an opportunity of being heard against such a charge.Where an employer or the government or a housing board set up by the government provides house accommodation or any such amenity which is accepted by an employee, then the employer can make proportionate deductions for providing such amenities.In case of advances paid to the employee by the employer or loans given to the employee for building a house or for any other purpose, the employer can recover such advances or loans together with interest by way of deductions from the employee’s wages. Further, deductions can also be made for adjustment of over-payment of wages.Contributions to provident funds and payments to be made by an employee for government approved co-operative societies, can be deducted from the employee’s wages. Further, with the written authorisation of the employee, the employer can also deduct amounts paid as premium on life insurance policies.

Other permissible deductions include, income-tax payable by the employee, deductions required to be made by an order of court or other competent authority and deductions for payment of insurance premium on fidelity guarantee bonds. With a written authorisation of the employee, the employer can also deduct contributions to any labour welfare fund constituted by the employer or registered trade union, fees for membership of any registered trade union and contributions to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Loss of wages not amounting to deductions

The PoW Act provides that any loss of wages resulting from (i) the withholding of increment or promotion; (ii) the reduction to lower post or time scale or to a lower stage in scale; or (iii) suspension, shall not be deemed to be deductions from wages, if such impositions are in accordance with the requirements specified by the appropriate government in this behalf.

Conclusion

Section 7 of the PoW Act is one of the most important provisions of the Act which protects the employees from any unauthorised deductions and provides an effective mechanism for the employees to claim against such deductions.

The competent authority appointed by the appropriate government under the PoW Act, has powers to award compensation up to 10 times of the amount deducted, in addition to directing the refund of the amount deducted. Therefore, employers must exercise caution before making any kind of deductions from the employees’ wages and ensure that the deductions are within the prescribed limits of the PoW Act.