Deploy Nifty Modified Put Butterfly strategy: Shubham Agarwal

Nifty achieved yet another milestone and yet another all-time high this week. Nifty continued to gain for the 3rd straight week. Nifty futures crossed 13,500 level and sustained above 13,500 level by the end of this week.

In this second week of December Expiry, Nifty traded in a range of 13,260-13,600, Overall week was positive for the Nifty, only one trading session in this week ended in the negative note, but no such big dip came in the performance of Nifty overall.

Tiny gains in first two sessions, followed by a percent move helped Nifty gain enough to trigger a bit of profit booking. After a big move, small profit booking seen in the fourth day but Nifty lost just 0.3%. Correction in Nifty came up on the last day of week. Nifty ended flat on last day. Nifty future had all time high 13600 and closed at 13518 level.

Moving towards Bank Nifty, it was in same pitch as Nifty. Bank Nifty had positive move of 415 points, roughly gained 1.4%. It was a sixth consecutive gaining week. Bank Nifty ranged from 30000 to 30880 in this week.

On a similar path gaining sessions till the day of weekly expiry created a tiny slow down but on the last day, Bank Nifty had big moves and had a big range of 500 points from 30330 to 30800.

Moving towards Open Interest side, Nifty started off with an unwinding session despite of the rise. Like multiple times in the recent past, the long backing induces us to treat this observation as profit booking rather than short covering.

Nonetheless, there were other gaining sessions and increment in Open Interest (OI) as well. However, the drop in OI on the first session and upon the tiny correction on the day of weekly expiry does lead us to believe that after huge rise there is a visible tendency of booking profits at higher levels.

Similar situation was seen in Bank Nifty as well. Expectation out of a 4/5 rising days week is to have some amount of positive impact on the OI tally as well. On the other hand, Bank Nifty also had reduction in OI for the week. This confirms the profit booking drive in the bank index as well.

On the aggregate futures front, we did see increment but even in this space the most dominating activity was still longs but sizable amount of unwinding was seen by the route of short covering and long unwinding. Also, shorts made a comeback this week with over 25% of the participating stocks adding OI upon a drop in price week over week.

Slicing the futures into sectors we could see, most of the sector aggregates showed increment OI and increment in price. Auto added shorts though, led by TVS and Eicher. Capital Goods added longs led by BHEL and Siemens. IT had major contribution from Wipeo with more shorts than longs. PSU Banks lost OI led by short covering in SBIN. FMCG and IT had most of the stocks adding longs.

Sentimentally speaking, the impact of the long unwinding was seen. Nifty OIPCR which had a rising spree at the beginning of the week ended the week off its highs with rather softer closing compared to a week before. Even the risk index India VIX had tiny bit of bump up this week after falling to post pandemic lows.

Finally, unwinding of OI during the week indicates profit booking in Nifty futures. Nifty also had Call writers crowding rather closer strikes than Put writers. Small but evident drop in OIPCR and rise in IVs indicate a bit of a disbelief in continuation of the rally. Slowdown in index and the reactive unwinding indicates bit of digestion hence Nifty Modified Put Butterfly is advised.

Modified Put Butterfly is a 4-legged strategy where 1 lot of Put close to current underlying level is bought against that 2 lots of lower strike Puts are sold and 1 more lot of Put is bought but closer to the Put sold strike. This keeps the lower but constant profits in case of downward breakout. This is a fairly risk averse and a universal strategy.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp)

