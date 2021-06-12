D-Street on new high, 7 golden rules as Nifty turns 25

The Nifty has become the barometer of unanimous choice for diverse stakeholders, including investors, analysts, business leaders and managers, market operators, advisors, policymakers, and watchdogs. The Nifty is going great guns, having breached even the decisive 15,800-mark to achieve record peaks in a largely COVID-dictated environment.

Against this heartening backdrop, it would be worthwhile to trace Nifty’s illustrious journey of 25 years for drawing a few actionable insights. This can be best done with a comparison of Nifty’s silver jubilee performance with that of mutual funds (MFs) and select stocks.

While the Nifty achieved a CAGR growth of 10.75 percent during the time, beating the nation’s real GDP growth and gold returns, the performance of MFs and stocks was equally impressive.

Of the 22 mutual funds that traversed the 25-year span alongside Nifty, 17 outperformed the Nifty on CAGR basis. The top five performers and the five MF schemes that lagged Nifty are as follows:

Talking in terms of Nifty stocks, the combined market-cap of 13 veterans who have been part of Nifty ever since inception has grown at a CAGR of approximately 17 percent in 25 years.

Most of these vintage members, barring a few, have helped investors reap rich rewards. While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and Reliance were the top wealth growers, the subdued performers include Tata Motors, Hindalco, and Tata Steel.

It seems easy to conclude that had one invested in the top performing schemes or handpicked right stocks, one would have built a treasure in 25 years. Conversely, had one bought the poorly performing MFs and restrained stocks, one would have lagged behind.

These conclusions are not unsubstantiated but indeed detached from reality. As the noted science fiction writer David Zindell famously said: “Before, you are wise; after, you are wise. In between, you are otherwise.”

Even a cursory glance at the Nifty’s approximate CAGR yields from 1996 till 2020 makes its highs and lows clear and evident.

While the years 2003 and 2009 fetched phenomenal returns of 71.9 percent and 75.76 percent, respectively, there have been ghastly years of negative returns as well like 2008 (-51.79 percent) and 2011 (-24.62 percent).

So, though the Nifty fetched positive returns over the longer term, investors would have reaped the rewards only if they have prudently traversed the span of 25 years making wise choices of investing in fundamentally good scrips, shunning low performers and most importantly holding on to their core conviction even in the years of exceptional macro turbulence.

There are a few golden lessons that are reinforced when we put the Nifty’s 25 years in perspective.

1 Nifty is a weight-led narrative

The Nifty’s composition is based on weightages. The chosen 50 stocks are rated on factors like listing history, liquidity, free-float market capitalization, and trading frequency. The index value is computed daily in real-time but its composition is not fixed.

Over time, many manufacturing and legacy stocks have marked their exits, while tech and private banks have emerged as the dominant players. Obviously, stocks with higher weightage are always in the driver’s seat for steering the index points and the drivers change over time.

2 Indices are deceptive

Stock market indices, including the Nifty, help us understand where the market is placed and where it is likely headed. As an average of the stock prices of its constituents, they don’t convey the holistic picture of the market and its movements.

Outside the purview of the index, some stocks from the broader market may rise to dizzying heights, while many laggards may stagnate or fall to record depths. If you had a diversified portfolio of good picks, chances are you made up for the erosion in some stocks with the handsome gains in others.

3 Markets can be lopsided, elusive

One should be wary of situations where the market is moved up or down by a small number of stocks. For instance, a handful of stock rallies can touch the skies, giving the wrong impression of a boom while in reality, the market may be depressed.

The year 2019 saw the outperformance of few heavyweights taking the market to new highs at a time when economic growth was sluggish.

Post the first wave of the pandemic, markets showed exceptional agility in achieving record highs in real quick time. Even amid the ongoing second wave, when India is still not yet out of the crisis, the Nifty is at a record high, while the BSE Sensex has breached the 52000-mark. The pandemic, unlike what many believed, has not trigged a market apocalypse.

4 Investing is not a matter of chance

The crux of the matter is always the right selection of stocks and MF schemes. Investing is a conscious and consistent disciplined effort, which is often in short supply. No wonder, many investors suffer huge losses in the lure of chasing penny stocks or blindly following tips.

Generally, long-term investment is rewarding if one bets on fundamentally sound stocks with resilient business models and professional managements. We have seen that nothing changes fundamentally from the long-term perspective for strong franchises like Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank or Reliance Industries.

5 Portfolio churn is critical

One needs an innate sense of direction in pre-empting the upturns and downturns of businesses that affect stocks, including the good ones.

The call may go right or wrong, but one has to be active and agile to the demands of shifting situations. Ideally, the monitoring has to be continuous, given the fluidity of opportunities, both favourable and otherwise. This is even more true of the current times of abrupt disruptions.

A good churn is never by default. There are stocks that one could hold on to for decades, and there are many that should be discarded within a year’s time. Besides, there may be instances of a few scrip prices shooting up in inorganic fashion. In such cases, profit booking becomes advisable.

6 Mutual Fund is not a silver bullet

Retail investors are rightly urged to take the mutual fund route but even in this space, there are a lot of illusions at play.

There are scores of schemes with glossy advertisements that showcase MFs as guaranteed treasure troves. Unfortunately, when investors burn their fingers with wrong choices, they lose faith in mutual funds and miss out on many good schemes backed by astute managements and robust processes.

Apart from a careful assessment of past MF performance in terms of cost, value and longevity across cycles, it is important to do an exhaustive MF peer comparison, check their portfolio composition, concentration, and churn, measure their risk in terms of standard deviations and calculate risk-adjusted returns.

7 Professional advice pays

Retail investors should seek professional help to steer clear of the myths and misconceptions that invariably surround stock investment decisions.

Stockbrokers, certified planners, and wealth managers help the small investor select the right stocks and mutual fund schemes in line with respective financial positions, risk appetites and investment goals. As the cost of advice is etched to value, it always pays to engage a competent adviser.

We hope these golden lessons on the back of Nifty’s silver jubilee will guide retail investors towards prudent and purposeful stock investments even as the index gradually begins to move in the direction of its golden jubilee.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

