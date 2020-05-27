COVID-19 represents the most flagrant violation of Inter-State Migration Act, says Irudaya Rajan

Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh load their luggage on the roof of a bus as they prepare to depart, in Ahmedabad. (Image:Reuters)

The movement of migrant labour in India must go down as the biggest refugee crises in this country and is the most flagrant violation thus far of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, says leading expert, S Irudaya Rajan.

“Indeed it is hard to believe who is to blame more for this crisis – the central government, state governments or the employers, who decided not to give any salary or benefits of any kind to the labour they had employed. As a matter of fact, the responsibility for this exodus rests with none,” points out Rajan, who is Professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, and member of the Kerala government’s Expert Committee on COVID-19.

A tiger without teeth

The Inter-State Migration Act is frankly a tiger without teeth, Rajan explains and says that the post-lockdown period, which sparked off the most unorganised, countrywide movement of migrant labour, represents a contravention of rules that permit travel allowances, salaries and other benefits to such labour prescribed under law. “The labour, which fled, was purely bonded,” he says.

The Act was enacted to prevent the exploitation of inter-state migrant workmen by contractors, and to ensure fair and decent conditions of employment. The law requires all establishments hiring inter-state migrants to be registered, and contractors who recruit such workmen be licensed. Contractors are obligated to provide details of all workmen to the relevant authority. Migrant workmen are entitled to wages like other workmen, displacement allowance, journey allowance, and payment of wages during the period of journey. In addition, contractors are also required to ensure regular payment, non-discrimination, provisioning of suitable accommodation, free medical facilities and protective clothing.

In Rajan’s view, when the lockdown was announced, it should have offered exemption to migrant labour wanting to return to their native places. They should have been given time. “While there were about 500 infections at the point when the lockdown was announced, today the country has over 1,36,169 infected cases. Obviously, the migrant labour has carried the disease back to wherever and however they have gone,” he explains. Rajan led the prestigious Kerala Migration Survey, 2018.

One fallout of COVID-19, Rajan believes, is that the subject of bonded labour, till now confined to broom closets, is out in the open. The pandemic has, unwittingly, provided them the limelight. “It is a vulnerable community, a vast majority of them are in their early twenties and the fact that they are not acceptable either to their employers or to the governments, is a big blow. Migrants need to be mobile and even here, their movement has been curtailed,” he points out.

Time to revisit welfare schemes

The academic, who has led and conducted the most intensive studies about Keralites’ now-famous migration to the Gulf, believes that the time has come to revisit welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005, which was aimed typically at reducing distress migration from rural areas. “MNREGA is 16 years old. It needs change. A salary for 100 days is just not good enough. After all, a person needs to eat all 365 days. The money offered under the scheme also calls for revision. It is too little. In my view, the 100 days needs to be revised to 200 days,” he states.

COVID-19 has taught some bitter lessons to the migrant labour. One, they do not like to beg, which is what they are having to do now, holding out their hands, even for food, in front of donors of all kinds. When they left the cities without salaries, it dealt a cruel blow to their aspirations. Usually when the migrant labour goes back home, it is with goodies and money for the immediate family. They are warmly welcomed by everyone who want a gift. This time, they have been shunned by all. Governments do not want them, nor do their employers. Doting relatives aren’t waiting for them and there is a sense of despair as they are broke, Rajan explains.

Two, food security, which is critical to their concerns, has been overlooked. “Let us take the example of late Tamil Nadu chief minister MGR. When he first mooted the idea of a mid-day meal scheme where food could be served hot to children, there was opposition from the bureaucracy, which complained about the additional strain on the exchequer. MGR brushed all objections aside and asked the officials whether they had ever slept on an empty stomach? The officials had not, and the argument stood clinched.”

What the govt should do

In Rajan’s estimation, what is needed immediately is a one-time transfer of money, a payment of Rs 25,000 on an emergency basis into the accounts of the migrant labour. “It is like food being distributed during the floods. The migrant is a risk-taker and he is waging a perpetual war against poverty and hunger. His remittances form an important part of the economy. So, this money will come handy as a morale booster,” he explains.

Does the public distribution system (PDS) need reform? Rajan believes benefits need to accrue to a family, depending upon the size and their profile.

To the most asked question, whether migrant labour, which has gone back, is likely to return, the professor believes that good companies who paid their labour according to rules, will undoubtedly get their workforce back, but firms that have not honoured their commitment, could suffer. “In fact, good companies have not lost their migrant labour,” he offers.

Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.



