Coronavirus: The neighbourhood kirana store is having a moment again

From the benefit of hindsight, it is just as well that roughly 90 percent of India’s retail sector is unorganised. And there are functioning government hospitals and allied health centres, however chaotic they may be.

Fourteen days into an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, it is pre-liberalised India that has come to the rescue of the country. Mom-and-pop stores and the 12 million neighbourhood kirana shops have become the main and unending suppliers of daily goods to urban Indian families through the length and breadth of the land.

As have government hospitals and small clinics providing yeoman service in this hour of crisis. The big, modern symbols of economic boom, the utility supermarkets and the mega hospitals are nowhere in the picture as the country comes up against a titanic anti-COVID battle. It is pre-1990, the age of the licence raj and the public sector, which invariably swim into focus.

In 2012, the Congress-led UPA had allowed 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail stores, but the Narendra Modi government following up on its promise in the 2014 poll manifesto, put the decision in cold storage after coming to power, though it never formally rescinded it through a government notification.

In its 2014 election manifesto, the BJP said it would allow FDI across sectors wherever needed for job and asset creation, infrastructure, acquisition of niche technology and specialised expertise, but not in supermarkets. The move may well turn out to be providential. The mom-and-pop stores are back with a bang.

In the last couple of years, they have been the focus of two transformational forces — one seeking to modernise them, using technology to improve their efficiencies and tactics of modern retail, and another that sought to turn them into nerve centres of a coming e-commerce and digital payments revolution focussed on smaller cities and beyond, by hooking them up to virtual hubs of demand, supply and transactions.

Supermarket chains struggle to resume operations

Such attempts have, however, been dealt a cruel blow by COVID-19. The CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI), Kumar Rajagopalan, has been quoted as saying that availability of essentials is least impacted in the country – unlike the West where consumers have been lining up before supermarkets in serpentine queues – because of kirana stores in colonies, which have pretty much become the lifeline of the country in the last few days.

Large supermarket chains and online grocers are struggling to resume operations fully since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown on March 24 mainly due to severe manpower crunch. In contrast, owners of most kiranas in cities are approaching the distributors or stockists themselves and picking up the goods they need. Since the distributors are unable to bring supplies to the store because of manpower shortage as well as travel curbs, these small shop owners land up at their warehouses to pick up the goodies – no problem of last-mile delivery. People find it convenient to walk a small distance and pick up their daily use items from the friendly face across the counter.

Some kiranas are working in tandem with Resident Welfare Associations of housing societies to ensure the supply of groceries and other essential commodities. There are yet others who take orders on WhatsApp and deliver what is needed, particularly for senior citizens living alone.

The reference to the pre-liberalisation era is difficult – nigh impossible – to avoid. Not surprisingly, it is the much-maligned government hospitals – AIIMS, Safdarjung, primary health centres (PHCs), small colony clinics and all major government hospitals throughout the land - which have taken the challenge of meeting the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic with limited tools. Faced with the herculean task of tackling the never-ending queue of patients, often poor people without any means, their work is thankless.

What has been much-less chronicled is the lukewarm response of the country’s super-specialty hospital chains, which have shown far less enthusiasm in tackling the virus than they should have, given the limitless resources at their command and the Hippocratic Oath on their desks.

It was only after a surge of COVID-19 cases in India and a possible threat of community transmission, that the government has roped in private hospitals and directed them to begin admissions. To begin with, private healthcare institutions were only required to collect throat swab samples for suspected COVID-19 patients and advise them to home quarantine while awaiting test results.

Until last week, even as the government had asked private hospitals to gear up for treating COVID-19 by identifying separate isolation wards, hospitals said they lacked requisite permissions from the Indian Council of Medical Research for testing.

But with increasing government pressure, virtually all top hospital chains in the country have offered to help, admitting that the challenge they face is of epic proportions. The Apollo Hospital chain has targeted 5,000 rooms for virus care in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi. In the Max chain, treatment will be made available in specially designated isolation wards of their hospitals – East block of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. Apart from this, the diagnostic facility of the hospital-- Max Labs-- will also begin testing for COVID-19 for samples collected from four units across Delhi-NCR. Other hospital chains have offered similar assistance.

But given the magnitude of the challenge, it will have to be the government facilities, which have to face the brunt of the coronavirus head on, not the least because they are also more numerous and their social responsibility quotient is considerably higher.

Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.