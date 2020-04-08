Coronavirus pandemic: Seven mantras to tide over downturn in the post-COVID-19 world

Rakesh Khar

This too shall pass! Hopefully!

With about eight days left for the national lockdown to go, marketers at India Inc are waiting with bated breath for the news of a return to normalcy.

The eternal optimist, though, would argue that return to normalcy is a far cry even as we fast approach the stipulated lockdown timeline of April 14.

The COVID-19 virus has already dealt a fatal blow to Corporate India’s aspiration to beat the tentacles of recession having already suffocated consumption. That was the pre-COVID era. What happens post-COVID?

While India may not exit the lockdown in one go, there is a prayer and hope that there are islands of opportunity waiting to be tapped as the government announces a staggered freedom schedule.

Triple Unknown

Armed with enthusiasm, captains of industry and their marketers are staring at a triple unknown – unknown trajectory of the virus; unknown demand (consumer behaviour) pattern and an unknown supply chain dynamics.

India and the world have experienced markets headed south in the past but the imponderables in COVID times would put even the best marketers in uncharted territories.

All this, however, doesn’t deter the eternal marketer and his or her tribe. They are dream merchants who by DNA don’t make a difference between Bull and Bear times. They perhaps know how to swim and make the most of whatever opportunity at hand.

No downturns are alike but there are some eternal learning: Consumers and corporate, both, tend to hold on, cut expenditure and investments. But the pitch remains steadfast.

There is a tendency to cut prices and release somehow the inventory. India remains yet a highly price-competitive market and a drop in prices is a sure stimulus for spurring pent-up demand.

COVID-19 hit India at a time when early green shoots had barely become visible. India’s eight infrastructure sectors grew at an 11-month high of 5.5 percent in February.

During the reporting month, coal and electricity output grew in double digits, while the production of crude oil, natural gas and steel contracted. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

In March, however, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Marketer Mantras

As they say, tough times do not last, tough minds last. Here is a decoding of the mind of a marketer lurking around to unleash his or her armoury. Consumers don’t test them for they are made for you.

Manta 1: Spend, Spend, Spend – You get One Life

- This is an outright consumption push. Go for the kill. Provoke the spend instinct- Here is an opportunity to tap into the latent demand in view of the COVID suppression.- This is where marketers aim to push for sectors that have been hit hardest due to the lockdown and were doing relatively well before the pandemic.

- Clear the pipeline; let topline be the driver as against the bottom line.

Mantra 2: Medium Is The Message

- In changing times, it is imperative that marketers hugely tweak their media plans to follow new crests in media consumption.

- Marketers would have to review the traditional Return on Investments (ROI) indices in terms of reach, connectivity and conversion.

Mantra 3: Millennial and Gen Z Consumption

- Used to spending lavishly, COVID-19 struck a severe blow to that mindset.- Post COVID-19, it is time to tap into this opportunity but there is a need to articulate new virtues of the brand for the lockdown has brought about clear behaviour change in this wide segment.

- Tap into his or her discretion rather than mere impulse to buy.

Mantra 4: Targeting specific TGs in post-COVID environment

- Standard definitions have undergone a sea change in coronavirus times. The rich segments may no longer be that rich while the poor may not be that poor. Life is about managing the essentials.- The idea here is to look at categories that have a pronounced Target Group (TG) catchment area.

- Here we could look at women, senior citizens and children as a target audience and not merely go by demographic stereotype. Create new buckets while you sweeten the offer.

Mantra 5: The Conscious Brand

- Here is a great opportunity for marketers to not just extol the virtues of their product/brand/service but to share their story of having been responsible during the COVID crisis.

- This is bound to have a soothing impact which in turn has the potential to engage and endure the relationship between the producer and the consumer.

Mantra 6: Advertising in Post-Covid Market

- This is essentially to look at core messaging components of an advertisement, the entire spectrum of marketing communication and branded content.

- The tone here has not to be generally celebratory while you avoid one-upmanship. We versus us should help possibly yield better results. Soap ads during COVID bear testimony to that while pushing the need for regular hand wash as a shield against the virus.

- There actually may be an occasion for responsibility and compassion to replace the hard sell pitch in post-COVID times

- Stay modest and show compassion – even if you are a core utility product – express the end use it makes for not just the buyer but many more.

Mantra 7: Format vs Content or Content vs Carrier?

- Is format subservient to the core of content?

- What formats will work in the new market scenario? Innovate and renovate.

- Content – who should be the drivers? – Celebrities or ordinary citizens?

- Celebrities – given their transaction-oriented relationship with brands – might take a brief rest as citizen warriors share the spotlight.

As the saying goes: “Rich spend most of their money to get richer. Poor men use most of their money to look richer.”

The COVID lockdown would hardly have changed this fundamental premise. Thereby hangs a billion-dollar opportunity.

If life in itself is a transaction, don’t shy away from swiping your plastic card! Live life king size!

Rakesh Khar is senior editor, Special Projects, Network 18. He writes at the intersection of politics and economy.