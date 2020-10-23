Brace for higher volatility going into November series: Navneet Daga

Navneet Daga

Markets stuck in limbo for the current week, between the boarder trading band while wild intraday gyrations seen but Nifty failed to see a followup below 11,700 mark and breakout above 12k mark.

Options writers having an upper hand for the week as rising VIX along with comparative steady markets were in favor for writers. Past two weeks we have been highlighting about strong demand zone for Nifty as 11,650 and similarly 12,100 stood as impending resistance mark major move likely beyond floor and ceiling, the same going into expiry week we expect more consolidation.

On open interest (OI) front, week on week on Nifty shed ~30 lakh shares in OI with action shifting to stock specific themes/sector rotation.

Bank Nifty gaining traction in the current rally as gains of ~6% for the week adding to follow up momentum of previous week gains, breakout above strong resistance zone of 24k seen and sustenance above the same indicates in near term buy on dips approach to work on banking stocks.

Highlights were strong gains seen on likes of Axis/ICICI/Kotak and HDFC Bank with all of them shedding aggregate futures OI indicates massive short covering along with hint of long buildup now after the run-up.

On stock futures front, realty stocks were among the trader’s limelight as strong gains along with major pickup in volumes and buildup indicates strong hands in likes of Godrej Properties, DLF we expect momentum to carry forward.

Select IT/Pharma stocks succumbed under profit booking as traders used rally to exit longs and shifted positioning to financials and banking stocks. Strong gains seen across the board in metal stocks as global rally along with weak dollar making a case of metals to make a comeback, Tata Steel and JSW Steel remained the preferred bet in metal space.

India VIX continued to trend higher as participants prepare for upcoming volatility as markets near term key zone of 12k, upcoming global news flow regarding the US election and ongoing earnings session likely to keep traders on edge.

Strategy should be long gamma trades in next series as we continue to expect India VIX to trend near 25 levels going forward, however in fag end of October series expiry trading band of 11,700 to 12k likely to remain as challenging to cross over.

Strategy for the next week:

Short Strangle on Nifty (Expiry 29th October)Sell 11,700 put & Sell strike 12050 call (1:1) with combined premium of ~100-102 points inflow.Target is 20/10 points on total spread

Stop loss on total spread of ~149 points

Rationale:

Strong buildup seen on monthly expiry on Nifty at 12k holding ~3mn shares while downside 11,700 puts holding ~2mn shares. Unable to seen follow up move on either side suggesting current series to stuck between the trading band. Traders should follow strike stop loss on the trade.

Payoff: Short Strangle spread strategy

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES Securities.