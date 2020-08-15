Afghan conflict: Road to peace from Doha talks will lead only to yet more war

An Afghan man walks past a wall painted with photo of Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan (REUTERS)

From loudspeakers mounted on village mosques, the residents of the district of Andar, in central Afghanistan’s Ghazni, learned last month of the coming of the Islamic Emirate: music was now forbidden, along with smartphones, brightly coloured clothes, unshaven beards, long hair, and even medical clinics where women might be attended to by male staff. “I have seen people stoned to death, hands amputated, and people flogged,” one resident of the north-eastern province of Badakshan told Radio Free Afghanistan. “Women are flogged if they go out without male guardians.”

Early this coming week, negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghanistan government will meet in Doha to begin talks intended to bring an end to decades of fighting in the country—and allow United States President Donald Trump to reduce his country’s troop presence in the country from 8,600 to less than 5,000 before elections are held in November.

For New Delhi, this is bad news. An entropic Afghanistan could provide shelter to jihadists threatening India, ranging from jihadist groups focussing on Kashmir to organisations like the Islamic State. The worse news is this: India doesn’t have a lot of options.

The reasons for the United States pushing forward with its exit-plan, even at the cost of allowing the Taliban a significant share of power, aren’t opaque. Since 9/11, the country has spent a staggering $755.7 billion on the war, and $120.7 billion for reconstruction—a total of $876.4 billion. The stable, self-sustaining Afghan nation-state the United States hoped to birth is nowhere near realisation. Planners in Washington have long concluded there are cheaper, more effective means to protect their country from terrorist attack than an expansive military presence in Afghanistan.

As Western forces in Afghanistan began to draw down in 2011, the Islamic Emirate — the state ruled by the Taliban before 9/11 — resurrected itself. Experts Bill Roggio and Alexandra Gutowski estimate that the Taliban now control 75 of the country’s districts, to the government’s 133, while 187 are the site of contestation. Four and half million Afghans live under de-facto Taliban rule, to 15.1 million under government control, and 13.2 million in contested zones.

The Doha talks, the United States hopes, will accommodate the Taliban within the walls of the Afghan nation-state it created—in other words, to package its military defeat a politically-acceptable form.

Little imagination is needed to see why things reached this point. The Afghan national security forces just did not have the resources to hold territory across the country. India commits some 325,000 troops — not counting paramilitary forces and central police — to protect the Line of Control and engage in counter-insurgency duties in the 1,01,000 square kilometre Jammu and Kashmir state. Afghanistan has similar numbers for its 662,225 sq. km —terrain that is far harsher than Kashmir, and largely road-inaccessible.

Forced to commit large numbers of its limited troop strength to defending cities from attack, Afghanistan’s forces moreover lack the kinds of hardware and mobility needed for offensive operations against the Taliban. They have no capacity, either, to target the Taliban’s safe-havens across the border in Pakistan.

The under-resourced Afghan state, finally, just doesn’t have the cash to sustain the war it is engaged in fighting. Funding from the United States for the Afghan National Security Forces has declined steadily, from a high of over $10 billion in 2011, to 4.1 bn. in 2020.

India just doesn’t have the staggering resources needed to help Afghanistan keep the war going. That leaves its policymakers facing some hard choices. New Delhi could open talks with the Taliban, and see what can be salvaged—or provide limited funding to anti-Taliban factions, as it did before 9/11, and hope for the best.

For a rational appraisal of India’s options, it’s important to have some ideas of where the Afghan nation-state is likely to head. Faced with pandemic-related economic crisis of their own, Afghanistan’s international allies are likely to find it even more difficult to raise adequate funding in the future. Big-ticket projects intended to fuel growth in Afghanistan, like Chinese and Indian investments in mining, have gone nowhere. Though the international community is profoundly unlikely to allow the Afghan state to collapse, the chances that it will blossom into a robust entity are low.

In contrast, the Taliban’s principal source of hard currency —opium, and its derivative, heroin — is relatively recession-proof. The last reliable data, gathered by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2018, suggested the Taliban raised some $29 million in opium taxes. Even though the gross value of the Afghan opiate economy fell by two-thirds in 2017-2018, from $6.6 billion to $2.2 billion in 2018, it was “still worth between 6 and 11 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP and it exceeded the value of the country’s officially recorded licit exports of goods and services”.

The Taliban also earn significant revenues, scholar Mathew Dupee has noted, from illegal mining operations, as well as taxing trucks carrying minerals extracted by legitimate operators up to $2,000 per cargo.

Even though these revenues are small, compared to those of a nation-state, it is important to remember that the Taliban is not one — and does not aspire to be one. Ideologically committed to Islamic neo-fundamentalism, the Taliban has shown little interest in emerging as a provider of services in the areas it controls. Instead, it has contended itself with the imposition of what it sees as God’s law, through that cheapest of technologies, raw fear.

For the most part, it seems probable, the future Afghan state will exercise some control of major urban population centres, ceding control of the countryside to the Taliban, as well as to the patchwork of warlords and narcotics cartels who compete with the Islamists for control of resources.

Indeed, the degree of control the Taliban will exercise over its own field commanders is an open question: scholars like Antonio Guistozzi have long pointed to the emergence of a “New Taliban”, funding their local operations through crime networks, with little or no interest in the organisation’s central authority.

The peace deal being hammered out in Doha may seduce an earlier generation of Taliban Greybeards, tired of fighting, and corrupted by the businesses they now own in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Few commanders on the ground, though, are unlikely to swap their little empires for an uncertain share of the exceedingly small national pie.

In New Delhi, many hope negotiating with the Taliban might give India at least a foot in the door of the new Afghanistan. India’s decision to fund anti-Taliban warlords before 9/11, dialogue advocates suggest, led the organisation to retaliate by sheltering organisations like the Jaish-e-Muhammad, and facilitate the hijacking of an Indian Airlines jet to Kandahar in 1999. Given New Delhi’s limited means in Afghanistan, the argument goes, diplomatic outreach to the Islamists who will now gain legitimacy and political salience is key.

There’s never any harm in exploring options, but the odds such a dialogue will yield dividends are vanishingly low. The Taliban continues to fight alongside Pakistani jihadists, including cadre of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and is enmeshed with the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate’s most important proxy, the Haqqani Network. These linkages are both organic to the Taliban’s ideology, and to its capabilities as a fighting force.

New Delhi’s best bet, therefore, will be to invest in the anti-Taliban relationships it cultivated before 9/11, ensuring as best it can that its time-tested allies in Afghanistan survive the war without end which lies ahead