‘Expensive mistake’: CEO pays Rs 5 crore in row over ‘solid gold’ beer cans

The CEO of BrewDog has paid £500,000 (almost Rs 5 crore) to the winners of a competition where the company promised solid gold beer cans as the prize, but instead delivered gold-plated ones.

James Watt said he made "some costly mistakes" when he posted misleading claims about the company’s promotional offer, according to BBC.

The Scottish brewery ran the offer in 2020 in which customers had the chance of winning gold cans and £15,000 in BrewDog shares. James Watt, founder and CEO of BrewDog, shared three tweets saying customers could find “solid gold” cans hidden in cases of its beer.

However, customers who found the gold cans complained they were not, in fact, solid gold, as the brewery had claimed. Instead, the cans were gold-plated, which customers said would decrease their value significantly.

Watt has now apologised for the misleading claims, saying he “falsely thought the cans were made from solid gold when they were indeed only gold plated.” He said the estimate of each can costing £15,000 was accurate, despite the fact they were gold-plated.

“In my enthusiasm, I had misunderstood the process of how they were made and the initial tweets I sent out told customers of the prospect of finding ‘solid gold cans’,” Watt said in a LinkedIn post.

“It was a silly mistake and it only appeared in around 3 of a total of 50 posts about the promotion but as it turns out, those 3 tweets were enough to do a lot of damage,” he continued. “I should have been more careful. I should have checked things before I got carried away. But it was too late.”

Some winners complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, which ruled the promotion to be misleading.

Because of the mistake, for which Watt took full responsibility, the BrewDog boss contacted each of the 50 winners who had found a gold can and offered to give them the “full cash amount” if they were unhappy. “A £500,000 mistake. Made by me,” wrote Watt. He said the amount was equal to two and a half years’ salary.

Moneycontrol News

