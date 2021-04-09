English
Expect market to settle down; RBI watching closely: Jaitley

With economy in its revival stage, the Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley said India‘s fiscal deficit target set for this year is realistic but will be impacted as and when global markets take any measures against yuan devaluation.

