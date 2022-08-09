Exit WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status in Meta's new privacy features

Don’t want to be bothered by pesky relatives and their unending forwards on WhatsApp but cannot quit the group out of respect? Mark Zuckerberg has you covered. In a latest WhatsApp update, you can now exit these groups without alerting anyone – silently. The process is pretty much the same except the exit notification does not pop up on the chat.

The widely used and popular app has a few new updates for its two billion users. You can even hide your online status now – like you could hide your last seen – from your friends. And you can also block screenshots on “view once” messages.

Hiding the online status has been under beta testing last month for iOS, according to many reports.

Meta chief Zuckerberg, announcing the new privacy features, said this would help keep the app "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations".

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post hours ago.

In another update, WhatsApp will allow you to delete your messages even two days later.

“Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send,” WhatsApp said in a tweet on Monday.

The new features will be rolled out this month starting with the UK.