Exclusive | Pharma manufacturing needs a robust regulatory system: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Amidst several reports of adulteration in drugs manufactured by some Indian pharmaceutical companies, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar on February 15 said that the country needs a regulatory governance model to ensure non-complying firms do not get away with unethical practices.

“I think it is for us to build a very robust regulatory system. We need to have a regulatory governance model that allows all companies to be under the watch of regulatory inspections … which makes sure that companies that are not compliant cannot get away,” Shaw told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

On the issue of drug adulteration, the Biocon founder said it is a criminal activity and needs to be dealt with differently.

“I think when you look at adulteration and spurious drugs that’s a very different matter. I’m not even looking at that, because that is a criminal activity,” she added.

