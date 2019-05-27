App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: Hyundai Grand i10 facelift spotted in Mumbai

The car was identifiable by its shoulder line, along with its distinguished size.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Korean Automaker Hyundai seems to be gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its hatchback, the Grand i10. The car was spotted on Monday in Mumbai in a heavily camouflaged avatar, indicating that its launch might be around the corner.

The car was identifiable by its shoulder line, along with its distinguished size. The Grand i10 is larger than the Santro but smaller than the Elite i20. It was first launched in 2013 following which it received a mid-cycle update. That gave it a facelift and a new diesel engine.

IMG_20190527_145236371_BURST001

However, for the new update, it is expected that the car will undergo a major overhaul. The spy shots indicate that the car has a revised front end, as well as a rear end. The car was also spotted with redesigned alloy wheels, a fresh tail lamp, and new headlamp assembly.

IMG_20190527_145250433_HDR

Though there is no official news from Hyundai, it can be safely expected that the car will remain mechanically unchanged. The current-gen Grand i10 is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 83PS of maximum power and 116Nm of peak torque.

It also gets an optional 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine which makes 75PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. Both engines are currently mated to a five-speed manual transmission, though an AMT gearbox could also be offered as an option.

The Grand i10 will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Swift, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Figo, among others. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol base model, though the prices are expected to increase with the facelift.
First Published on May 27, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Auto #Grand i10 #Hyundai #Technology #trends

