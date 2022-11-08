Ex Twitter employee says she got a 10-year 'Twitterversary' gift days after layoff

Twitter sent the former employee a commemorative block two days after she was laid off. (Image: @ElaineF/Twitter)

Twitter layoffs have been all over headlines and social media with now former employees chronicling their time at the company. One of those who got laid off was Elaine Filadelfo, a former senior research manager on Twitter's Consumer Insights team, who was shocked to get a memento for completing ten years at the microblogging site.

"Elaine, Happy Twitterversary! Congrats on reaching a huge Tweep milestone. We can't wait to see all that you accomplish this year. #OneTeam — Twitter,” read the note with a commemorative wood block that said “#10”.



got a special delivery today!! pic.twitter.com/Xzc3cmEEfJ

— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) November 7, 2022

“Got a special delivery today!!” Filadelfo tweeted and followed it up with: “this is 100p real and not a bit. Look at the date on the tracking sticker!”

The gift comes just two days after she was laid off.

"End of an era. This is a brutal way to go after 10 years," she wrote. "This hit my entire team."

After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the social media giant saw 50 per cent layoffs across the company. The tech billionaire has justified the move saying that the company was reporting losses.

The company posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period a year ago.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted.

"Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he added.

Twitter employees with intimated with an email about the impending layoffs about to happen a day before. Then, in a trending Twitter hashtag “One Team” former employees recounted their time at the company pre and post the layoffs. Musk has faced severe backlash on social media about the layoffs as well as for his decision to charge a $8 per month fee for Twitter Blue users.