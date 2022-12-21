 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex NYU director charged with embezzling $3.4 million in state funds for 'lavish lifestyle'

Dec 21, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

Over six years at NYU, Cindy Tappe embezzled $3.4million in grant money intended to fund minority and women-owned businesses into her shell companies.

Cindy Tappe, 57, worked as a director of finance and research at New York University. (Image: nyu.edu)

A former New York University director, now at Yale, has been put on leave from her new job after being indicted for embezzling millions in funding on personal expenditure.

Cindy Tappe, 57, worked as a director of finance and research at New York University and was sacked in 2018 over allegations of fund misappropriation in millions.

Over six years at NYU, Tappe embezzled $3.4million in grant money intended to fund minority and women-owned businesses into her shell companies.

She is accused of spending $660,000 in renovations, including a $80,000 swimming pool, to her expensive Connecticut home, from the misappropriated funds. Prosecutors labelled her of having a “lavish lifestyle” and to support it so hatched an elaborate plan to embezzle funds.

The prosecutor explained how she managed to do it. Tappe funneled the money - rung from $23 million in grant money awarded to an NYU centre where she worked - using two companies she created, as well as by drafting false invoices for contractors, who received a cut.

The cash was to be spend on controlling two state programs: one to assist school districts in improving results for students learning English, and another to ensure that students in special education received fair treatment.